GTU welcomes new benefits for teachers

optimistic about engaging gov’t on further interventions

THE following is the text of the full statement from the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on the announcements made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali:

THE teachers’ financial incentives announced by His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali today will immediately benefit approximately 4,500 teachers which is 37.5 per cent of our teachers. This is apart from the across-the board bonus of 25,000 for all public servants and other categories of workers.

The teaching fraternity has over 13,000 teachers, most of whom are below the status of SM/HoD. One thing that is noted from this announcement is that there are incentives for improved qualifications inclusive of GOAL degrees.

The Guyana Teachers’ Union is not averse to teachers receiving added financial benefits whenever it is offered, but still sees the need for collective bargaining so that teachers of all categories (senior or junior) benefit.

The President in his announcement stated that another statement would be made regarding salary increases for teachers sometime; hence, the union believes there is still time for engagement to address the percentage before the year ends.

Teachers across Guyana, especially seniors, would be elated about duty-free [oncessions] becoming available for those with three years remaining. We have long advocated that all seniors be given a duty-free concession.

Presently, there are over 500 teachers that [sic] will be eligible this year. The union welcomes this decision to award teachers within the status duty-free, but hopes that 2000cc will be the ceiling.

Teachers with added qualifications will certainly enjoy the allowances, however, we ask that these allowances be tax-free.

Currently, allowances given are taxed after being added to the teacher’s gross salary. Hinterland teachers will also benefit from the increased RAI which should cushion in some way the high cost of living these teachers endure there.

The GTU noticed that the government has been incrementally addressing proposed matters outlined in our submitted multi-year proposal. We believe that the collective bargaining process would have enabled us (government and union) to arrive at a consensus early so that teachers would have had a clear understanding of their benefits.

Finally, the GTU has been patient and optimistic that the government and the union would sit, discuss, and agree on a sustainable package for educators who have been making Guyana proud at external examinations.

Teachers have been putting in the hard yards over the years; hence, the compensation packages must reflect early on how each teacher will benefit over time. This would facilitate long-term plans for teachers’ families.