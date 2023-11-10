Abram Zuil Secondary students, teachers build shade houses

as part of efforts to encourage teamwork, equip students with life skills

WITH THE help of their teachers, fourth form agriculture students at Abram Zuil Secondary School (AZSS) in Region Two, are building their own shade houses as a means of ensuring that they are actively engaged in their studies through both theory and practical components and are being properly prepared for life after school.

The school’s acting headteacher, Sir Jerome Rampersaud, told this publication that they wanted their students to have a first-hand experience of what it means to be in the initial stages of building the shade houses.

“We want to develop the spirit of co-operation among the students and teachers, and we had discussions with the Head of Department (HoD), Sir Yadesh Persaud from the agriculture science stream.”

He added that although the school was originally meant to enter a competition to showcase the shade houses, the school was unable to finish them in time, and so it was felt that it would be best for the students to get involved.

“These shade houses should be completed in the next two weeks or so. I must commend our HoD, the students, and parents for their support and co-operation in making this project a success. What is most amazing about this project is that it was started while the sun was extremely hot, when we were experiencing really hot weather, but the resilience of these students is beautiful to see. They are very excited about this project, and I must also commend our parents for seeing the importance of this project and giving their children the opportunity to learn something new. They did not hesitate to give Sir Persaud permission to have them work with him, even on Saturdays. That says a lot about them and their interest in their children,” the acting headteacher said.

Additionally, he stated that he would like to express his gratitude to Chuman Lall Contracting Service for donating the clay and Asif Bacchus for his donation of the materials for the shade houses.

Sir Rampersaud also took the opportunity to praise his staff for the exceptional work that they are doing with their students in order to enhance their lives.

“Even though we are faced with some challenges with some of our students, I am happy to say that, through the Ministry of Education, we have a counsellor that is stationed at our school. Even though she is appointed at Abram Zuil Secondary, she is serving other schools within the region as well.”

Like other schools in the country, the headteacher said that many of the issues that students are faced with stem from their homes.

While speaking to this publication, he commended the Government of Guyana and the Minister of Education for working to ensure that counsellors are assigned to each school in the nation.

“I must thank the government and Minister Manickchand for playing their part in ensuring that our schools have the help that the students need. At Abram Zuil Secondary School, I am proud to say that with the help of our counsellor and my staff, we are working on getting parents onboard too so that we can help these children,” he said.

As of next term, he plans to have parent conferences at various levels so that the teachers, parents and their children, and the counsellor can have a “one-on-one” interaction about parenting and the impact that they have on their children’s lives.

Finally, Sir Rampersaud emphasised and sent a special message to the teachers at his school: “At Abram Zuil School, we have a very unique staff. They are extremely cooperative, and I want them to know that I appreciate them and all that they do for the students. In my book, my staff is the best in the country, and I am proud of them and all that they do.”