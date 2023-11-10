Drivers must be cautious, reduce speed – Minister Benn

says app to take online complaints will soon be launched

WHILE noting that 80 per cent of road accidents are due to speeding, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Wednesday pleaded with drivers to be cautious when using the roadways.

At the time, he was delivering the feature address at the launch of Road Safety Month in Region Two under the theme, “Road Safety is not a slogan, it’s a way of life, respect the road”.

The launch was a collaboration involving the Ministry of Home Affairs, Guyana National Road Safety Council, the Guyana Police Force and the Essequibo Road Safety Council. Prior to the commencement of the programme, there was a road parade.

Addressing a sizeable crowd at the Anna Regina Car Park, Minister Benn called on road users to exercise caution while driving on the roadways.

He reminded his audience that over 80 per cent of the accidents caused on the roadway is due to speeding.

He said that there are various contributors to speeding which include excessive use of alcohol, smoking and even texting and listening to music whilst driving.

“First thing we need to think about is to call on young men to change their behaviour. The work that is done by the National Road Safety Council is critical and more critical at the operational level is the work of the police force,” Benn added.

The minister used the opportunity to call on the traffic police to “up their game” and to be respectful. He said that the Guyana Police Force will not tolerate any driver or operator being disrespectful to its ranks.

“If we have people breaking the law and…we have them attacking those who are there to serve and protect, everything [would] have collapse and now with social media everything is recorded but the good must also be recorded,” he said.

Further, Minister Benn said that his ministry is working to create an online app though which residents/road users can make complaints. It is expected to be introduced before the end of the month.

In terms of ensuring the roads are safer for all categories of users, the minister said that in Region Four cameras have been installed to record breaches. The ministry plans to replicate this across the country and according to Benn, so far the system has been working very well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Representative Arnold Adams, speaking on behalf of the region said that road safety is everyone’s business. He said that too many lives are lost on the roadway and it is time for road users to be extremely careful.

Chairperson of the Essequibo Road Safety Council, Colleen Singh also stated that too many lives are lost due to accidents on the roadway.

She said that many homes are broken due to persons becoming incapable of working after an accident.

She indicated that the Essequibo Road Safety Council will continue to work with drivers and road users to ensure that they use the roadway correctly.

Singh used the opportunity to commend the Traffic Department’s ongoing sensitisation programme.

Also in attendance at the launch were Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, Regional Commander Khemraj Shivbaran, Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan and learners.