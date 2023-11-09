News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US gov’t strengthens vaccine storage in Guyana
US Ambassador, Nicole D. Theriot; USAID-ESC Regional Representative, Mervyn Farroe; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and UNICEF Deputy Representative, Irfan Akhtar with a solar refrigerator
US Ambassador, Nicole D. Theriot; USAID-ESC Regional Representative, Mervyn Farroe; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and UNICEF Deputy Representative, Irfan Akhtar with a solar refrigerator

with contribution of solar refrigerators to local authorities

THE United States (US) government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Guyana’s health sector as Ambassador Nicole D. Theriot presented 13 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators to the Ministry of Health.

The state-of-the-art equipment valued at US$160,000 will be used in health care centres in remote areas of Guyana.
A recent assessment revealed several challenges in maintaining a stable cold chain within health facilities in Guyana’s hinterland. Responding to this need, USAID, through its collaboration with UNICEF, procured solar refrigerators to maintain the cold chain, thus ensuring the vaccines’ potency and reliability.

These refrigerators will provide consistent access to vital immunisations, improving equitable healthcare access, and significantly reducing the risk of preventable disease outbreaks. This donation underscores the importance of reliable vaccine storage and will provide a significant cost savings by maintaining the viability of vaccines.

Ambassador Theriot said: “These solar-powered refrigerators symbolise our shared vision of reaching every corner of Guyana with essential healthcare services. Together, we continue to work towards a brighter, healthier future for the people of Guyana.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.