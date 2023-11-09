US gov’t strengthens vaccine storage in Guyana

with contribution of solar refrigerators to local authorities

THE United States (US) government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Guyana’s health sector as Ambassador Nicole D. Theriot presented 13 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators to the Ministry of Health.

The state-of-the-art equipment valued at US$160,000 will be used in health care centres in remote areas of Guyana.

A recent assessment revealed several challenges in maintaining a stable cold chain within health facilities in Guyana’s hinterland. Responding to this need, USAID, through its collaboration with UNICEF, procured solar refrigerators to maintain the cold chain, thus ensuring the vaccines’ potency and reliability.

These refrigerators will provide consistent access to vital immunisations, improving equitable healthcare access, and significantly reducing the risk of preventable disease outbreaks. This donation underscores the importance of reliable vaccine storage and will provide a significant cost savings by maintaining the viability of vaccines.

Ambassador Theriot said: “These solar-powered refrigerators symbolise our shared vision of reaching every corner of Guyana with essential healthcare services. Together, we continue to work towards a brighter, healthier future for the people of Guyana.”