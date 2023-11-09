Nearly 100 fraudulent tenancy agreements unearthed at GPL

Seven Main Street staff members assisting with police investigations

A MAJOR scandal has rocked the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) company, with nearly 100 instances of fraudulent tenancy agreements coming to light, as well as allegations of internal corruption and mismanagement.

The revelations have triggered a joint investigation by GPL and the Criminal Investigations Department implicating several employees from the company’s customer service department at Main Street, Georgetown.

The scheme, which allegedly involved customers paying substantial amounts of money to obtain fraudulent tenancy agreements, has exposed a web of deception within the company.

Many customers with substantial outstanding balances under their GPL meters apparently resorted to this fraudulent method to obtain new meters rather than settling their previous debts.

Sources within the police department have revealed that several customers have already admitted to receiving the forged Justice of Peace affixed stamp under the name “Dalip Singh” on the change of tenancy agreements from GPL employees at the company’s Main Street branch.

The involvement of GPL employees in the fraudulent scheme raises concerns about the depth of corruption within the organisation.

So far, seven employees from GPL’s customer service department have been implicated in the ongoing investigation.

The Criminal Investigations Department is actively supporting GPL in their efforts to uncover the full extent of the fraud.

Customers who fell victim to the fraudulent scheme have expressed their concerns, stating that they were asked to provide a specified sum of money in exchange for services without the necessary documentation.

Additionally, employees within GPL have voiced their fears regarding a male supervisor who was transferred from the department but continues to handle documents in a manner that violates established procedures. This has raised alarm among junior staff members, both in terms of their personal safety and job stability.

GPL sources also reveal that the supervisor, who was transferred to another department, has also assumed the role of a junior manager despite lacking any formal education, with his birth certificate being his sole credential. This appointment has raised questions about the company’s internal practices and the qualifications of its staff.

Another source noted that the ongoing investigation has created a highly divisive atmosphere within GPL, as many managers and supervisors appear to be opposed to enforcing individual accountability.

Some managers are suspected of having personal motives and turning a blind eye to these issues, possibly due to their awareness of the potential repercussions and their own involvement in these practices.

Furthermore, concerns have extended to the Manager of another department, who, despite having knowledge of the corrupt practices, has neglected to take significant measures.

The absence of transparency in addressing the matter has led to inquiries about the manager’s involvement in safeguarding his personal standing, which is already unfavourable.

It has been confirmed that seven of GPL Main Street employees are assisting police with the investigation.