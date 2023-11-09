Remote Baracara community acknowledges Gov’t recognition

BARACARA’S residents, located in Canje Creek (Region Six), express their heartfelt thanks to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, his administration, and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, for their consideration and remembrance, despite previous years of apparent neglect.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle during the solar panel handover ceremony, Noel Amsterdam, the second-eldest resident of Baracara and visually impaired, expressed gratitude towards President Ali and his government for their recognition and attention, despite the community’s remote location, away from the coastland.

“I am extremely happy for this delivery, which is proof of their (the government) word being a reality. I have a quote that I often use, which says, ‘take an individual by their words until they are proven otherwise’, and, thus far, this government has been proven by their word, and we have taken it. Together with that, I am so happy to know that I am the second oldest in the community, and I can still be around to experience what the government is doing in the country,” Mr. Amsterdam said.

Upon being presented with a fan by Minister Edghill, 75-year-old Amsterdam, known for his humorous personality, remarked that although his vision may be impaired, his wife will guide him towards the brightest of lights, ensuring he can thoroughly enjoy the refreshing nighttime breeze.

Miss Adele Hercules, the acting headmistress of Baracara Primary School, also extended gratitude to the government. She emphasised how the solar panels would not only benefit the students but also support the teachers in their online studies.

Miss Hercules said, “on behalf of our primary school, I want to say thank you for the solar panels. They will benefit us a lot as teachers; we will have light for our studies. Most of the teachers are doing online courses, and this gesture by the government will help us a lot, and we are grateful for your support. And we hope that you, the government, can come again and help us with more initiatives such as these so that they can benefit us. Once again, thank you.”

Additionally, another resident, Mr. Burnel Amsterdam, said, “I am happy today to see that the things are here that the government has promised us, and the Minister said that whatever they promised they will deliver, and we are more than happy today that they did. I want to say to Minister Edghill that we are a people who believe in gratitude and put your pot on fire, that you will get our support. We are not a people of race; we are a people looking for the government that is doing good for the community, and today we are really happy.”

He continued that, “first government used to look at young people alone, but now this government is looking at everybody, the elderly, the middle-aged, and the young people, and we want to thank them for that, and we really appreciate the government for that.”

Finally, the Chairman of Community Development Council (CDC) for Baracara, Marshal Thompson, said, “we are seeing the mighty works of our government in our community. I want to say that when you remember us, we will remember you, and we thank you for what the government is doing for us. Continue to prosper, and please don’t stop the progress.”