Construction progressing on million-dollar prison facility at Mazaruni

CONSTRUTION work on the $700 million facility at the Mazaruni Prison is progressing smoothly.

This observation was made by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr. Andre Ally, who, during a recent impromptu visit to the prison complex, received a comprehensive overview of the facility’s ongoing developments and innovative initiatives.

Ally, accompanied by the Deputy Director of Prisons Kevin Pilgrim; the Head of Strategic Management Department of the Guyana Prison Service Rae-Dawn Corbin; and Officer-in-Charge Calton Cameron, was able to immerse himself in a comprehensive walkthrough, delving into the operational dynamics and ongoing projects at the facility, a Ministry of Home Affairs press release said Monday.

During his visit, the Permanent Secretary was given a detailed tour of the prison facility, and was thoroughly briefed on the status of ongoing projects. These projects encompass a diverse range of initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure, living conditions, and overall functionality of the prison.

According to the press release, the visit showcased a glimpse of the strides being made in the construction and renovation endeavours at the facility. Notably, PS Ally was informed that the construction of Mazaruni Prison Phase II, a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the correctional infrastructure, has reached 75 per cent completion, with an estimated cost of over $700 million. Upon its finalisation, this facility will aid in the minimisation of overcrowding while meeting international standards.

Moreover, the extension of ten living quarters dedicated to the prison officers, valued at over $89 million and currently standing at an advanced 95 per cent completion, aims to significantly improve the residential facilities for the staff, thereby ensuring an optimised working environment, the release said.

Additionally, construction of the Phase II fence is currently at 95 per cent completion at a cost of over G$66 million. This project is a significant step towards fortifying the security infrastructure of the prison, thereby ensuring a safe and controlled environment within the premises.

Further, the impromptu visit shed light on the evolving boundary fence and watchtower construction, currently at 50 per cent completion, and the commencement of the officers’ mess reconstruction, designed to provide recreational space for both senior and junior officers, which will be done at a cost of over $57 million, and is currently at 5 per cent completion.

Noteworthy was the ongoing rehabilitation of the administrative building, which is a colonial building, which stands at 78 per cent completion.

The release said that Ally’s engagement didn’t solely focus on infrastructure, but also encapsulated the essence of rehabilitation initiatives.

He was given a detailed tour of Phase 1 of the prison, showcasing an exemplary model facility within the compound. Furthermore, he witnessed firsthand the innovative programme engaging prisoners in learning practical skills, such as constructing a speedboat. Led by workshop instructor Mr. Benn and an inmate, this vocational training represents a transformative approach towards prisoner rehabilitation.

The visit also highlighted the prison’s commitment to rehabilitation and skill development, the aim of which is to provide inmates with opportunities for productive reintegration into society. This will aid in minimising recidivism, and encapsulating Minister Robeson Benn’s ‘Fresh Start’ initiative.