21 Prison Service recruits benefit from firefighting training

TWENTY-ONE recruits from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), last weekend, underwent firefighting training which was facilitated by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS)

According to the GFS, ranks from the Bartica Fire Station conducted a two-day firefighting training exercise with the recruits at the Mazaruni Prison, under the command of Fire Station Officer Relton Jonson.

The recruits were successfully trained in the theoretical and practical areas of firefighting, and were lectured on fire safety and prevention by Section Leader, Rawl Vankenic.

This activity played a role in preparing Mazaruni Prison personnel to better assist with the initial response in the event of a fire while they await the arrival of firefighters from Bartica.

In October, 10 officers from the prison completed a similar training exercise as part of Fire Prevention Month activities.