40 Linden cops better equipped to handle domestic violence cases
Thousands of police ranks all across Guyana have been trained through the COPSQUAD initiative (Guyana Police Force photo)
A TOTAL of 40 ranks from Mackenzie, Linden received training through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s COPSQUAD2000 initiative, over the weekend.

Deputy Commander of Region 10, Deputy Superintendent Austin, an inspector and Community Policing Group (CPG) members underwent training at the Mackenzie Police Station’s Recreational Hall on November 3 and 4.

Certificates and badges were given to ranks for completing the training. They were able to discuss heavy topics such as trafficking in person, the police officers guide to the Sexual Offences Act 2010, sexual and domestic violence for police officers, and gender-based violence (GBV) police training.

COPSQUAD was an initiative launched in August 2021 by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, with the aim of having at least one officer at each police station in Guyana receive specialised training on how to handle domestic violence cases.

In addition to this, it also makes officers responsible when it comes to taking and responding to domestic violence reports.
Thus far, more than a thousand officers have been trained on how to effectively handle such cases.

