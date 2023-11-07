More countries vote for removal of US embargo on Cuba

Ambassador Luis says

THE Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Jorge Francisco Soberón Luis, has restated the global condemnation of the blockade imposed by the United States on the island for a period exceeding six decades.

The recent vote on the resolution in the 193-member General Assembly tied the record for support for the Caribbean Island nation: The vote was 187 in favour, with the United States and Israel opposed, and Ukraine abstaining.

The “yes” vote was up from 185 last year and 184 in 2021, and it tied the 2019 vote of 187.

Recently, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his profile on the social network X, recalled that, on November 1 and 2, the draft resolution entitled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” will be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly for its consideration.

Ambassador Soberón Luis in an interview with this publication highlighted that this document explicitly calls for the elimination of unilateral coercive measures, which have caused economic damages surpassing 159 billion dollars at current prices, and exceeding one trillion 337,000 dollars when considering the dollar’s performance against the value of gold in the international market.

The envoy pointed out that the measure’s repercussions constitute an impact of over 405 million dollars per month, implying a rate of one million dollars every two hours.

He elaborated on how the international community has consistently denounced this unjust and illegal policy for the past three decades. It has been further intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of deliberately crippling the country’s economy to incite a regime change.

Moreover, the ambassador stressed the United States’ determination to intensify its measures targetting Cuba in the banking and financial sectors. The prohibition on using American dollars remains in effect, alongside a relentless and obsessive persecution of financial and commercial transactions in other currencies, particularly in areas such as trade and investments, linked to the nation.

He added that the persecution has been intensified due to the arbitrary inclusion of Cuba in the State Department’s unilateral list of countries that purportedly sponsor terrorism.