GCSM supports global calls to lift US Embargo on Cuba

THE Guyana-Cuba Solidarity Movement (GCSM) has joined the chorus of voices at the United Nations General Assembly, urging the United States to lift its longstanding economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba.

GCSM President, Halim Khan, emphasised the urgent need for the removal of these crippling restrictions that have been in place for more than six decades.

The Cuba-sponsored resolution, which calls for the elimination of the embargo and the removal of Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, received overwhelming support from 187 countries. Israel and the United States were the only nations to vote against the resolution, while Ukraine chose to abstain.

Speakers at the General Assembly highlighted the severe impact of the embargo on Cuba’s economy, development, and access to essential resources, including medicine and food. They voiced their strong support for ending the embargo and emphasised the importance of fostering better relations between the United States and Cuba.

Decades of appeals and mobilisation have underlined the urgency of lifting the Cuban blockade, given the immense suffering and harm it has caused to the Cuban people. Khan stressed that this embargo affects not only Cuba’s economy but also its human development and access to fundamental resources, making it a matter of human rights and dignity.

He explained that the international community has consistently called for the removal of these restrictions, and the consequences for Cuba’s ability to acquire basic necessities and conduct international banking operations are deeply concerning. “Cuba, known for extending its friendship and solidarity to nations in need, now seeks support from the world in ending this unjust embargo.”

The humanitarian and economic concerns related to the Cuban embargo continue to draw attention, with a growing call for international solidarity to bring an end to this long-standing issue.

Khan shared the global sentiments of many, stressing the necessity of lifting the embargo and allowing Cuba to fully engage with the international community on equal terms.

“It is a plea for justice, dignity, and the right to access essential resources, as the world watches and waits for the United States to heed the calls of the global community,” the GCSM President highlighted.