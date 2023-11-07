First commercial vessel docks at Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. witnessed the arrival and unloading of the inaugural commercial vessel at its shore base facility.

According to a press release, the M.V. Virtuous Striker is the first commercial vessel to dock at the newly constructed man-made island. It is also registered as the longest vessel to ever enter the Demerara River Channel, at over 190 meters. Additionally, with a cargo of over 26,900 metric tonnes, it is also one of the largest payloads to ever be offloaded.

According to the Shorebase official, the docking and offloading of the vessel signify a significant achievement for the 44-acre facility, which will primarily function as a shorebase for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) projects.

According to the Director of Vreed en Hoop Shorebase Inc., Mr. Deygoo “We are very proud of this milestone, as it takes us closer to becoming fully operational.”

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. is a joint venture between NRG Holdings Inc.—a 100 percent Guyanese-owned consortium that is the majority shareholder—and Jan De Nul, a Belgium international maritime infrastructure company.