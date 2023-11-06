‘Deep Jale’ ushers in Diwali with blast of cultural performances

SCORES of Hindus and non-Hindus were amazed by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s “Deep Jale,” which boasted a magnificent display of dance, music and more at the Kitty Seawall roundabout on Saturday evening.

While some families were entertained by the musical performances and dances, both classical and modern, others were seen enjoying the variety of vegetarian foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of peace and tranquility, one that showed unity amongst all Guyanese, regardless of their race or religion.

In her presentation to the diverse crowd, the Minister of Human Services and President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said that Deep Jale is one of the loveliest events on the Diwali calendar.

She related that in addition to Deep Jale, several other activities were introduced to develop an understanding of and respect for the Hindu religion.

“I am cognisant of what’s happening across the world, where many times we wonder how we can remove the darkness and challenges that impede progress… kindled the divine light within you,” she said, noting that auspicious occasions such as Diwali serve as timely opportunities to promote messages and solutions that counter those challenges.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller; India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Shivkumar Telang and other distinguished persons were among the crowd which enjoyed the festivities.

Guyanese could also look forward to the annual Diwali motorcade which will be held on Saturday, November 11, the day before the Festival of Lights.