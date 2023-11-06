House to reaffirm Guyana’s position on border controversy today

–Foreign Affairs Minister to table motion which denounces as ‘provocative, unlawful, void’ Venezuela’s planned referendum on the Essequibo

THE National Assembly during an extraordinary sitting today is expected to reaffirm its recognition and acceptance of the 1899 Arbitral Award as a “full, perfect and final” settlement of the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

This is according to a motion proposed to the National Assembly by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, which is expected to have the full support of all members of the assembly.

The motion notes that the National Assembly affirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and takes place prior to Venezuela’s planned referendum which seeks to create a new state that will include the portion of Guyana’s territory they have laid claim to.

Among the resolutions proposed in the motion is that the National Assembly denounce as provocative, unlawful, void and of no legal effect, the purported referendum in Venezuela that is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

Further to this, it notes that the National Assembly supports the government in its pursuit to ensure a peaceful and lawful resolution of the controversy before the International Court of Justice, and rejects the proposal to return to any form of dialogue with Venezuela on the controversy outside of the process before the court.

This motion also calls for the National Assembly to support the government’s formal approach for the International Court Justice (ICJ)’s protection, with the filing of a request for provisional measures preventing Venezuela from taking any action to seize, acquire or encroach upon, or assert or exercise sovereignty over the Essequibo region or any other part of Guyana’s national territory.



To this end it was noted that the Government of Guyana has always relied on international law and justice, and the support of its international partners and bilateral partners to secure its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to be able to withstand the continued systematic onslaught from the Government of Venezuela relating to its illegal and unjust claim to more than two thirds of Guyana’s territory.

On October 30, the Government of Guyana submitted a request for the indication of provisional measures to prevent Venezuela from proceeding with its planned referendum on the unlawful territorial claim of the Essequibo region.

This request came following a recent meeting between delegations led by President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, when their discussions surrounded Venezuela’s upcoming referendum.

Subsequent to the meeting, a joint statement from the two parties noted that they have agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is paramount and is a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

They also condemned Venezuela’s blatant violation of the rule of law and further agreed that no effort should be spared to resist these persistent endeavours to undermine Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Earlier this year, the ICJ ruled that the case which was brought by Guyana seeking to affirm the validity of the 1899 arbitral award settling the boundaries between the two countries is admissible.

As such, the court is expected to move forward with hearing the substantive case on its merits as to whether the award is binding and valid.

The ruling earlier this year was the second time that the court rejected jurisdictional objections raised by Venezuela.