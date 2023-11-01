GPF to remove ‘Policia’ from vehicles

Vice President says

VICE PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be removing ‘Policia’ from its vehicles, as this decision was a misguided one.

Dr. Jagdeo made these remarks during a recent engagement with residents at Dazzle Housing Scheme, Paradise, East Coast Demerara.

Regarding the recent decision made by the Guyana Police Force to incorporate the term ‘Policia’ into their vehicles, the Vice President expressed disapproval, deeming it a misguided action that should have been avoided.

According to him, the emblem of the Guyana Police Force was retained on the vehicles, while the word ‘Policia’ was prominently displayed below it.

He added, “They [will] change that, they must put Police; they can put in small letters ‘Policia’ and in Portuguese and Spanish etcetera, because the people who are here need to know.”