Continuous registration moving smoothly

GECOM PRO says; highlights that over 25,200 transactions completed as exercise draws closer to its conclusion

AS the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) approaches the conclusion of its continuous registration exercise, the initiative has been lauded for its seamless execution across all 10 administrative regions.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward on Tuesday shared insights on the exercise’s success, stating that registrations have been progressing remarkably smoothly.

“We have been getting a continuous flow of applications for the various transactions, whether it’s a new application, or changes or corrections, requests for transfers and so on. So, we have no recorded issues… all things have been going really smooth,” she said.

Ward pointed out that the continuous registration exercise is set to wrap up on November 30, 2023.

During this initiative, individuals who will be 14 years and older by December 31, 2023, and who are Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalisation, or registration, or citizens from Commonwealth countries residing in Guyana for a year or more, are eligible to apply for registration, provided they were never previously registered.

From July until now, GECOM has successfully completed 25,265 transactions, of which 14,664 new registrants have been added to the voter rolls.

In addition, 1,813 individuals have applied for transfers, while 2,246 have made changes and corrections to their voter records. Another 5,961 individuals have applied for replacement national identification cards.

According to GECOM, existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

Persons desirous of conducting any registration transaction, whether new registration or changes/corrections to their particulars are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the relevant source documents which are: original birth certificate, valid passport, adoption certificate, naturalisation certificate or certificate of registration, and deed poll, along with original birth certificate (if applicable) in the case of making applications for new registration.

Further, in the case of applications for change/correction of name and other particulars, persons must walk with their original marriage certificate, marriage certificate with Decree Absolute for divorced women, deed poll with birth certificate, or a new original birth certificate reflecting the new name in the case of application for change/correction of name and other particulars.