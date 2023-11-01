$4.1B in contracts signed for 100 EBD community roads

SEVERAL communities along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) corridor will soon see an infrastructural boost with the construction and rehabilitation of some 100 roads.

Contracts for the construction works amounting to some $4.1 billion were signed during a ceremony at Friendship, EBD.

Delivering remarks during the signing ceremony was the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who noted that this forms part of the overall construction of community roads across the country.

Prior to the contracts being signed, Indar placed significant emphasis on contractors taking the opportunity to do quality work and delivering solid infrastructure to the East Bank residents.

“Today is a good day because $4.1 billion of contracts will be signed and go into the hands of the people here… it’s a lot of money and it’s going into the hands of the people here. It’s taxpayers’ money, so treat it with care. Do your projects and get out of the people’s community,” he said.

To this end, he implored the contractors to get the work done in a timely manner as the longer they stay in these communities, it will be worse for them and will see them expending excess monies to mobilise and demobilise.

“Go plan your work properly. Get it done and consult with the community,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, also present during the contract signing was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who stated that the signing of the contract stands as part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s commitment to bringing significant development to communities across the country.

“We have demonstrated continuously to the people of our country, our love, concern and caring nature as a government. Every single promise we made to the people of Guyana, we have kept them,” he said.

With the road works expected to commence soon, Minister McCoy encouraged the contractors who were present to ensure that persons from the communities that they will be working in are employed and play a role in the construction and rehabilitation of the roads.

“The roads in your communities are important and we have had a neglect for a very long time in these communities that sometimes some people could hardly imagine that a road was possible in their communities,” McCoy added.

McCoy iterated that the roads that will be constructed are in addition to the others that have been constructed since 2020.

He noted that another time in the near future, more roads can be expected to be constructed for the benefit of the people of the East Bank of Demerara.

Meanwhile, during the signing ceremony, it was revealed that since entering office in 2020 just around 4,000 roads have been constructed across the country.