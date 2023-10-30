Pan American Games in Chile…

Britton, Edghill out of Mixed Doubles

DESPITE a valiant effort, Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton lost to Hector Gatica and Mabelyn Enriquez of the Independent Athletes Team (Guatemala) in their opening match of the Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday.

The Guyanese duo went down 1-4 (8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11).

Guatemalan athletes play as independents, as the International Olympic Committee suspended their National Olympic Council during the games, and were therefore not allowed to compete under its flag.

On paper, Britton and Edghill would have entered the match as favourites, as they were ranked 11th as compared to the Guatemalans at 17th.

A key point in swaying the match was that Guyana only won 18 points on the opposition’s serve, as compared to the Guatemalans’ 23 points.

The athletes expressed disappointment at not winning the match, and highlighted that they are now walking away with slumped shoulders, since there are some positives to lean on as they head into the Singles.

Table Tennis, Athletics, Archery and Esport will be the remaining disciplines Guyana will be contesting at the Games that are a gateway to Olympic qualification.

Meanwhile, Sprinters Emanuel Archibald (100m), Aliyah Abrams (400m), Jasmine Abrams (100m), and Keliza Smith (100m) will be in action later today at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium.

Boxing, Badminton, Taekwondo, Swimming, and Weightlifting were the other events Guyanese contested at these Games.

EVENTS TODAY FOR TEAM GUYANA:



Table Tennis:

Chelsea Edghill – Women’s Singles – from 09:50h

Shemar Britton – Men’s Singles – from 10:40h

Track and Field:

Aaliyah Abrams – Women’s 400m semi-finals from 16:50h

Emanuel Archibald – Men’s 100m semi-finals from 17:35h

Jasmine Abrams, Keliza Smith – Women’s 100m semi-finals from 18:05h