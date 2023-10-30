News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pan American Games in Chile…
Shemar Britton (left) and Chelsea Edghill battling for Guyana in the Mixed Doubles at the Pan American Games in Chile on Sunday
Shemar Britton (left) and Chelsea Edghill battling for Guyana in the Mixed Doubles at the Pan American Games in Chile on Sunday

Britton, Edghill out of Mixed Doubles

DESPITE a valiant effort, Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton lost to Hector Gatica and Mabelyn Enriquez of the Independent Athletes Team (Guatemala) in their opening match of the Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday.

The Guyanese duo went down 1-4 (8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11).
Guatemalan athletes play as independents, as the International Olympic Committee suspended their National Olympic Council during the games, and were therefore not allowed to compete under its flag.

On paper, Britton and Edghill would have entered the match as favourites, as they were ranked 11th as compared to the Guatemalans at 17th.
A key point in swaying the match was that Guyana only won 18 points on the opposition’s serve, as compared to the Guatemalans’ 23 points.
The athletes expressed disappointment at not winning the match, and highlighted that they are now walking away with slumped shoulders, since there are some positives to lean on as they head into the Singles.

From left are: Sprinters Emanuel Archibald, Jasmine Abrams, Keliza Smith, Aliyah Abrams and Coach Johnny Gravesande

Table Tennis, Athletics, Archery and Esport will be the remaining disciplines Guyana will be contesting at the Games that are a gateway to Olympic qualification.
Meanwhile, Sprinters Emanuel Archibald (100m), Aliyah Abrams (400m), Jasmine Abrams (100m), and Keliza Smith (100m) will be in action later today at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium.

Boxing, Badminton, Taekwondo, Swimming, and Weightlifting were the other events Guyanese contested at these Games.

EVENTS TODAY FOR TEAM GUYANA:

Table Tennis:
Chelsea Edghill – Women’s Singles – from 09:50h
Shemar Britton – Men’s Singles – from 10:40h

Track and Field:
Aaliyah Abrams – Women’s 400m semi-finals from 16:50h
Emanuel Archibald – Men’s 100m semi-finals from 17:35h
Jasmine Abrams, Keliza Smith – Women’s 100m semi-finals from 18:05h

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.