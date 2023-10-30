Guyana Harpy Eagles replaces injured Beaton with Joseph

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) tournament technical committee of the ongoing CG United Super 50 Cup approved a player replacement for the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Sunday.

Shamar Joseph has been replaced by Ronsford Beaton, who has picked up an injury, for the remainder of the tournament.

“It is a like-for-like replacement, with both players being fast bowlers,” CWI stated in a release.

Joseph becomes immediately available to play, having been added to the Harpy Eagles training squad in Trinidad before the tournament’s opening.

Joseph made his List A debut in the tournament’s fifth match, which was battled at UWI–Spec on Sunday against the Barbados Pride, who are fifth in the table with 22 points after three matches.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles currently sits sixth at the points table, having amassed 15 points in their four matches thus far, with three more to be played in the group stage.

The CG United Super 50 group stage concludes on Sunday, November 5.

The Harpy Eagles will be looking to win their remaining matches, and push for one of four semifinal places.

The grand finale will be at 13:00hrs on Saturday, November 11, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

SQUAD: Veerasammy Permaul (Captain), Tevin Imlach (Vice-Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, Kelvon Anderson, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Nial Smith, Quentin Sampson, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Romario Shepherd.