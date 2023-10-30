Scorpions win despite Bonner’s half-century

Oct 29, CMC – Test discard Nkrumah Bonner returned to form with a half-century, but abject Jamaica Scorpions crashed to a four-wicket defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes here Sunday, to continue their miserable campaign in the Regional Super50 Cup.

In the battle of the only two winless sides in the competition, Scorpions could only muster 158 all out in the 43rd over at the Brian Lara Stadium, with Bonner top-scoring with 72 off 110 balls with five fours.

Sent in, Scorpions never found any stability and were routed by fast bowler Shermon Lewis (3-18) and leg-spinner Darel Cyrus (3-40).

In reply, Volcanoes made hard work of the small total before eventually crawling over the line in the 37th over.

Trinidadian left-hander Jeremy Solozano top-scored with 40 from 75 balls, West Indies left-hander Alick Athanaze got a breezy 36 from 28 deliveries, while Shamar Springer saw his side home with an unbeaten 24 off 45 balls.

The defeat was the fifth on the trot for title-holders Scorpions, leaving captain Rovman Powell lamenting his side’s woes.

“It’s tough. It’s been a tough season as a team, but today the guys showed some fight after scoring [158]. I think we really made a game of it,” the West Indies T20 skipper said.

“I think it’s a lot of inconsistency in all three departments. None of our batters have accumulated 200 runs so far, and we’ve already gone five games.

“None of our bowlers, especially our spinners, are closing in on ten wickets. If you’re struggling in these departments, then you’re going to get results like we’re getting.”

Volcanoes, meanwhile, picked up their first win in five outings, but captain Andre Fletcher’s delight was tempered with disappointment.

“It’s a good feeling, but I’m not happy, to be honest. It should be a convincing win,” he said.

“We were trying our best to go after the points which we all know play a very important role in the tournament.

“Yes, it’s good to have a win under your belt, but at the same time, you don’t want to win games like this; you want to make sure you send a message to the other teams that you have to play.”

Both innings lacked any real interest. Scorpions tumbled to 48 for four in the 12th over, recovered slightly through a 36-run fifth-wicket stand between Bonner and Brad Barnes (10), before losing their last six wickets for 74 runs.

Bonner’s fifty was his 13th in List A cricket, and came on the heels of scores of 24, 9 and 0 in the tournament so far.

Volcanoes then flourished early in their chase, with Athanaze slamming half-dozen fours to inspire a 41-run, first-wicket stand off 38 deliveries with Johnson Charles (13).

When four wickets tumbled for 30 runs, Solozano put on 40 for the fifth wicket with Sunil Ambris (15), and a further 24 for the sixth wicket Springer, who then kept his wits to see Volcanoes to victory.