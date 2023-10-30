GCA’s Pepsi 50-over First-Division cricket…

Marcus maiden ton powers MSC to a big win over GNIC

MALTEENOES batter Marcus Watkins scored his second first-division limited overs to help the home team to an emphatic 287-run win against GNIC on Sunday.

Malteenoes amassed 374-6 of their 50, and were gifted another 24 runs from the rule- of-four penalty runs for every over not completed by the cut-off time by the fielding team.

GNIC were bowled out for 87 in 20 overs in a pathetic batting display on a pitch with no devil in it.

Watkins scored his maiden ton against Police before ‘Covid’ struck.

The veteran 36-year-old right-hander, who has two first-division two-day tons and seven at the second-division level, shared in a 65-run stand with former First-Class batter Shemroy Barrington, who contributed 67 for the second wicket.

Barrington, who hit five fours and three sixes in his 40-ball half-century, added 60 for the first wicket with Nichosie Barker, who scored 37.

Telis Rimple (47), Trenton McAlister (35), and Shaquille Williams (20), all got starts on the good track and fast outfield, as all of the home-team batters scored at a fast rate.

Watkins, who faced 79 balls, reached the boundary 13 times and cleared it five times, rolling back the years with some vintage drives and cuts as he entertained the small gathering.

Ovid Richardson and Lyndel George captured two wickets each.

GNIC began their run chase, and the in-form Richardson got going with a boundary off the first ball from Cordell Mars, but the pacer had the last laugh when got rid of both openers to leave GNIC on 14-2.

Trevon Frank stuck twice in quick succession as GNIC slipped to 25-4 as the first four batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Jermaine Grovener, another of the leading run scorers for GNIC, had little time to settle, and was removed by Delon Dalrymple for three to trigger a dramatic collapse.

George scored a counter-attacking 37, which lasted just 22 balls, and was decorated with four fours and a six, but by then it was too little too late, and when he was removed by Frank for the only double-figure score of the innings, the fat lady was clearing her throat. (Sean Devers)