‘A brilliant idea’ – President Ali happy with farmers’ market at Eve Leary

IN an effort to bring cheaper produce to consumers across Guyana and to foster a more unified community for all Guyanese, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have once again organised their annual farmers’ market drive at the Eve Leary Police Ground in the capital city.



In an early morning visit to the Eve Leary Ground, President Dr Irfaan Ali commended the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, for the initiative of bringing the public and the GPF together in a harmonious environment.

“The government is working to ensure that we find creative and innovative ways in which we cushion the impact of global increases, especially in food items. As a result of that, I think that the initiative of going to the Joint Services in expanding the farmers’ market is an exceptionally good concept.

“Not only does it allow our men and women in uniform to buy directly from the farmers, but it also creates a new atmosphere, one in which people get to interact and integrate with each other at a different level and also the environment in which it is being held. It more looks like a fair than a farmer’s market, and that adds to the value, it adds to the experience, and I am very happy to see so many young people being out here and enjoying this experience also,” President Ali said.

Hearing the success stories of the people at the farmers’ market, President Ali anticipated that this would be “a common feature” at Eve Leary Ground, as well as, in other regions throughout the country.

“I was told that people have been out here since four a.m. this morning; the farmers market was just a brilliant idea.”

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Minister Mustapha explained that this initiative was launched to provide consumers with cheaper produce while also giving farmers a better price for their harvests.

“Last year we started our farmers’ market in Region Four, but all the regions will be included this year. This is a measure that we have incorporated in all the regions to bring relief to farmers and consumers across the country.

“What we have found out over the years is that the middlemen were making a large chunk of the profit, and they were sending up the cost of these products. So now that we are working with the farmers on both sides, it is a win-win situation for all involved; the farmers are making better profits, and the consumers are enjoying cheaper prices,” the agriculture minister noted.

He added, “Although we have markets around the country, I also wanted the Disciplined Forces to be involved, meet, and mix with the public and enjoy the event as well. I have had discussions with the Commissioner of Police and the Chief-of-Staff about the introduction of farmers’ markets at their locations so that everyone can benefit.”

Minister Mustapha further stated that these initiatives have shown the government’s commitment to the food drive in Guyana and to making the country more food secure. However, he added that these initiatives are also a testament to Guyana being one of the main countries to supply its produce locally, regionally, and internationally.

The minister emphasised, “With the participation of the members of the Joint Services and the public, we are building everyone’s confidence in each other. We are building a country where the people and the members of the GPF can communicate and have a good relationship with each other.”