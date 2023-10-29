$1.7 billion injected into enhancing NA Prison

– works rapidly progressing

THE New Amsterdam Prison is currently undergoing massive upgrades in order to improve living conditions for inmates.

On Friday lasxt, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally, carried out a thorough inspection of the ongoing infrastructural works.

The PS inspected 10 distinct lots, which are valued at $1.7 billion. Ally’s visit aimed to assess the development and the status of various construction lots, which form part of the overall project of enhancing the prison’s facilities.

The PS also underscored the significance of capital projects like this and their role in reshaping the prison’s infrastructure, for both staff and inmates.

Among several of the inspected lots, significant works were observed in lots two, four, and five.

Notably, there has already been a 15 per cent completion at lot two, which is the construction of male and female living quarters. It has an allocated budget of over $114 million.

For lot four, which is the reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club, the demolition of existing structures has already commenced. This segment has reached 10 per cent completion with a budget allocation of over $50 million.

For lot five, which is the construction of the Reception Building, a 12 per cent completion has been achieved. This lot has an allocation of over $413 million. Also, the demolition of existing structures has already started.

Additionally, Ally’s visit placed focus on the upcoming phases. This includes: Lot one, which involves the construction of Senior Officers’ Living Quarters. This segment is in the mobilisation phase and preparations for imminent work have commenced.

Lots three, six, seven, eight, nine, and 10 are also in the mobilisation stage and according to the Ministry of Home Affairs; this represents the impending drive in the project’s implementation.

Lot three entails the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while lots six, seven, eight, and nine encompasses critical aspects like the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks.

In Lot 10, there is the construction of a training facility for inmates. Earlier this year, it was announced that over $2 billion will be allocated to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) for the provision of prisons and the payment of retention.

In addition to the New Amsterdam Prison, the Mazaruni and Lusignan Prisons will also undergo significant building upgrades. Work has already started at the Lusignan facility.