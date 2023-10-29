News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$1.7 billion injected into enhancing NA Prison
Construction ongoing at Lots 1 and 2
Construction ongoing at Lots 1 and 2

– works rapidly progressing
THE New Amsterdam Prison is currently undergoing massive upgrades in order to improve living conditions for inmates.
On Friday lasxt, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally, carried out a thorough inspection of the ongoing infrastructural works.

The PS inspected 10 distinct lots, which are valued at $1.7 billion. Ally’s visit aimed to assess the development and the status of various construction lots, which form part of the overall project of enhancing the prison’s facilities.
The PS also underscored the significance of capital projects like this and their role in reshaping the prison’s infrastructure, for both staff and inmates.

Construction ongoing at Lots 1 and 2

Among several of the inspected lots, significant works were observed in lots two, four, and five.
Notably, there has already been a 15 per cent completion at lot two, which is the construction of male and female living quarters. It has an allocated budget of over $114 million.

For lot four, which is the reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club, the demolition of existing structures has already commenced. This segment has reached 10 per cent completion with a budget allocation of over $50 million.
For lot five, which is the construction of the Reception Building, a 12 per cent completion has been achieved. This lot has an allocation of over $413 million. Also, the demolition of existing structures has already started.

Additionally, Ally’s visit placed focus on the upcoming phases. This includes: Lot one, which involves the construction of Senior Officers’ Living Quarters. This segment is in the mobilisation phase and preparations for imminent work have commenced.
Lots three, six, seven, eight, nine, and 10 are also in the mobilisation stage and according to the Ministry of Home Affairs; this represents the impending drive in the project’s implementation.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally, during the inspection of the lots (Ministry of Home Affairs photos)

Lot three entails the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while lots six, seven, eight, and nine encompasses critical aspects like the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks.

In Lot 10, there is the construction of a training facility for inmates. Earlier this year, it was announced that over $2 billion will be allocated to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) for the provision of prisons and the payment of retention.
In addition to the New Amsterdam Prison, the Mazaruni and Lusignan Prisons will also undergo significant building upgrades. Work has already started at the Lusignan facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.