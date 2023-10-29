Free eye exams, glasses for Coomaka Mines residents

-land title problems, water woes, among issues solved

WITH the aim of bettering the quality of life for all Guyanese, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has said that much more development is on the cards for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

He made these remarks during an engagement with residents of Coomaka Mines.

“We are not a government that walks away from problems. We confront the challenges,” Dr. Ali said.

While highlighting some of the issues within the region, such as water woes, the President stated the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is investing in a deep water well and 100 black tanks will soon be available to the vulnerable.

He also stated that the land issues will be solved in the next four weeks and by the first quarter of 2024, those persons will receive their titles.

In addition, the Ministry of Health will begin a programme in the next two weeks that will provide free eye exams and free eyeglasses to senior citizens and children in the region.

The community’s health centre will be connected to the Linden Hospital and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) through telemedicine.

While highlighting the millions being injected into the region by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the President stated: “… We’re going to continue to spend. This region is going to be the centerpiece for sport and cultural development.”

As the journey progresses on the road to building a “One Guyana”, Dr. Ali said that even those who don’t embrace development are welcomed to join anytime.

“Development is music to the ears of those who have a conscience but development is painful to the ears of those who had an opportunity but didn’t do anything,” the President emphasised.

Despite the neglect and lack of investments by the previous coalition government, Dr. Ali reflected on how his People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is not only enhancing all of the sectors but putting money back into the pockets of citizens.

BETTER EDUCATION

Apart from restoration of the ‘Because We Care’ initiative, he stated: “In education alone, in the last three years, we have spent more than $2.3 billon.”

The ‘Because We Care’ initiative started in 2014 under the PPP/C Government and saw parents receiving cash grants of $10,000 per child in the public school system.

However, when the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) assumed office in 2015, the party discontinued the grant. When the PPP/C returned to government in 2020, they upheld their promise to restore the grant and increase it.

Touching on other measures that his administration has put forth in order to better the management of schools, Dr. Ali said $46 million was distributed under the National School Grant Programme.

With more than 2,300 young people now being trained as teachers, he stated that there are more 170 of them are from Region 10 and $1.1 billion was expended for the construction and maintenance of schools in the region.

Furthermore, the Head-of-State recalled the complaints of inadequate textbooks when he first assumed office.

“For five years [under the previous government] no investment was made in giving the children textbooks,” he stated.

Expounding on how PPP/C government solved this issue, Dr. Ali stated: “In Region 10, we have spent $152 Million on ensuring that the children have textbooks in this region.”

Moreover, in the human services sector, he stated that almost $160 Million was expended and this was aimed at putting money back into the pensioners’ pockets.

The President then proudly announced: “We are going to ensure that before 2025, the school children grant goes to $50,000 per child and the old age pensioners will see even more increases,” underscoring that Guyana is the only country in the Western hemisphere that gives an additional month of pension.