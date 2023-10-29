Some 7,000 contracts currently being executed

-Dr. Jagdeo announces

DESPITE the challenges emerging from the procurement sector, approximately 7,000 contracts are currently being carried out, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo revealed on Thursday last.

“On the big scale of things, we have about 7000 contracts under implementation,” Dr. Jagedeo told a party press conference at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown.

The contracts are being executed out at various levels including at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Ministerial and National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

These contracts are from both the current and capital budgets. Just last month, small contractors signed 16 contracts valued $182 million for the construction of several roads and bridges in Albouystown and Castello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said the contract signing constituted the second phase of the infrastructure upgrade in the area.

It encompasses the construction of eight roads and connecting bridges.

Streets to be upgraded include Victoria Street, Cooper Street, Non Pariel Street and Castello Street among others, while bridges are in Campbell Street, Callender Street and East of Callender Street.

The minister said that with the eight streets to be upgraded, they were split into two lots so as to ensure that more small contractors benefit and play a role in building out the community.

Against this backdrop, he advised the contractors to plan well before time, and engage the engineers and teams from the ministry.

Indar further encouraged the contractors to ensure that they employ people within their own communities to contribute to the development of their communities while also benefitting.

In August, the Public Works Minister said that the second phase would have begun soon, noting that 1.8 m of road works were completed in phase one and included the revamped Independence Boulevard.

At that time, he debunked the claims made by the political opposition that most of the roads were incomplete. He indicated that all the roads could not be dug up at once as they must cater for medical emergencies, garbage removal and more.

One of the contractors, Angelina Christie, representing Angel’s General Enterprises, said that she was elated to have the opportunity to contribute to her community.