287 contracts signed for new roads in Region Six

WITH development moving at a rapid pace in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the authorities are working to ensure that the region is not only known for the production of sugar cane and rice.

This is according to Regional Chairman David Armogan, who told the Sunday Chronicle that while those are two valuable resources for the country, he is happy that the government has made tremendous investments to develop different sectors in the region.

According to him, 287 contracts were signed recently for the development of roads in the region.

“Our region is developing at a very fast rate and only two days ago we signed 287 contracts for new roads that will be built right across Region Six, with 119 contractors getting the jobs.

“This is also good news for the people of Region Six because the contractors will be employing people from the respective communities. After the completion of the 287 roads, we would have completed a total of 855 roads since we took office in 2020, and that is a massive achievement for any government to do within three and a half years,” the regional chairman related.

Armogan noted that the President’s goal of improving employment prospects for Guyana’s population is what he believes is motivating the youths across the country and those in Region Six to improve their lives and forge a better future for themselves.

“President Irfaan Ali is an extremely talented and youthful leader with a vision and one who intends to create a wealthy nation through the developments in Berbice and right across Guyana. He and his government are moving to ensure that projects are being built and employment is being created, and with these developments, the private sector is becoming increasingly interested in investing in the region and the country. With all the development that is happening in Palmyra, we are also looking to start a four-lane highway in the new year.”

Armogan also stated that not so far away from the village of Palmyra there is the CGX deep-water wharf, which he anticipates will come on stream by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year.

“When that wharf comes on stream, it will have small ships that will come into the port, not only to take in fuel, but also to be able to take cargo into the smaller islands into the Caribbean. In terms of employment and the expansion of businesses, that will also boost our people in Region Six and our country.”

He also noted that the deep-water harbour and the oil refinery are two other major projects that will be developed in the Palmyra area and will create massive opportunities for the region and its people.

Finally, Armogan said that he is incredibly happy that his region, like the others, is being developed so that the people of Region Six will have endless job opportunities.

“Today, I am pleased to say that a lot of activities are happening in this region, especially in the Palmyra area. Not so long ago, this area and many other areas were basically canefields. These lands were owned by GuySuCo and while our major crops are sugarcane and rice, we are not putting those aside, but we are now transforming out of that and expanding in many other areas of business.

“We will be known for more than just rice and sugarcane; with these developments, Berbicians will not have to travel long distances with their families to go to Georgetown and enjoy the malls or conduct their businesses at the main government offices in Georgetown; we have already received some, and we are in the process of getting more of the facilities that we need in our region. With these developments, we will have people from other regions visiting us.”