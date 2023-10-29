Linden being transformed with tremendous investments

-town’s hospital receives US$130,000 state-of-the-art digital x-ray system

AS Guyana continues to forge ahead on its rapid developmental path, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali assured Lindeners that they will not be excluded from the expansion.

He made these remarks, on Saturday, during the commissioning of the US$130,000 state-of-the-art Digital X-ray System at the Linden Hospital Complex.

“Development is coming to every corner, every crack, [and] every valley because that is what we’re about. We’re about transforming things for every single category of Guyanese people,” President Ali affirmed.

Also present at the commissioning was Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, among other officials. Dr. Ali placed emphasis on the tremendous investments being poured into Linden, especially the health sector.

He said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is making significant strides to increase the number of nurses receiving training to 3,000, from the existing total of over 1,500.

“…We’re building infrastructure to ensure that we have the capacity to at least train 3,000 nurses simultaneously all across Guyana.

“That is why we’re making this big investment, there is a bigger link; it is not only talking about our needs anymore.

We are building institutions and structures far beyond [what] we require in Guyana.”

The Head-of-State also expounded on other plans to diversify the nation’s economy and noted that the investments in human resource skills are targetting all healthcare professionals, not only nurses.

He also pointed out the hundreds of healthcare workers benefitting under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship programme, which is allowing Guyanese to pursue their studies at various reputable institutions.

For context, the GOAL Scholarship programme was launched in 2021, and stands as an integral component of the visionary agenda of the PPP/C government to nurture a highly educated and skilled workforce.

While emphasising the role that programmes like GOAL plays in shaping a prosperous future, Dr. Ali said: “These are the type of meaningful change you don’t see in a new fence or a new building. These human resource transformations you don’t see in a painted building, but you see in these bright and beautiful faces that will constitute the future of our country.”

Also, he touched on the significant increases in salaries for several categories of healthcare workers and the housing programmes that are accessible to these individuals.

Dr. Ali said: “This is also an important part of a holistic development and a holistic approach we have in enhancing the conditions and enhancing the livelihoods and improving the standard of living for every category of workers across our country.”

IMPROVED HEALTHCARE

On the other hand, Dr. Anthony, during his remarks, highlighted that the state-of-the-art Digital X-ray System at the Linden Hospital Complex, signifies a new achievement in the nation’s healthcare.

“It’s not just an X-ray machine…This is one of the best, top-quality X-ray machine in the world,” the Health Minister stated.

Remarkably, results from this machine are obtained in a matter of seconds as opposed to 20 minutes for the prior one.

This machine plays a pivotal role in the nation’s telemedicine programme, which links local hospitals with foreign facilities and delivers medical diagnoses from those facilities.

For context, telepathology makes use of telecommunications technology to make it easier to send image-rich pathology data—which is needed for diagnosis, teaching, and research—between distant locations.

This brand-new, cutting-edge X-ray system can send digital images to any facility in the globe. Dr Anthony also revealed that the institution will soon include a mammogram machine to aid in the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Notably, a host of infrastructural development has been rolled out by the Health Ministry to target the health sector this year, including the establishment of several new hospitals and major upgrades to existing facilities.

Some $38.7 billion has been expended in this sector, for the first half of the year.