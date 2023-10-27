Cybersecurity must be strengthened amidst increase in business

Prime Minister Phillips says

BUSINESSES in Guyana have been embracing technology as a way to remain competitive and expand their services, and with this, cybersecurity is now being prioritised to safeguard against threats that might emerge.

At a technology conference organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Thursday, Prime Minster, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said that the adoption of technology by the local business sector will see endless opportunities being created; however, cybersecurity will have to come into focus.

“It is crucial to implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect data, maintain operational integrity, and ensure the safety and privacy of individuals and organisations in this new era of technological innovation,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

From the government’s standpoint, he related that officials have been establishing the framework to support the expanding use of technology.

He referenced the recent efforts to establish and update several pieces of legislation.

“Two of the most recent examples can be seen in the passing of the Data Protection Bill 2023 and the Digital Identity Card Bill 2023, which seek to protect personal data and privacy rights while empowering citizens to navigate the digital space securely,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stressed that with the expansion of technology, each connected device and system in companies can become a potential entry point for cyber-attacks.

Prime Minister Phillips said too: “We are now also operating in a landscape that involves collecting and analysing vast amounts of data, including sensitive information. Data privacy is, therefore, essential, as breaches can have legal and financial repercussions. Compliance with data protection regulations also becomes critical.”

At a previous meeting between the GMSA and Information Communications Technology (ICT) sub-sector members in September, key matters related to the local ICT industry, including the government’s ICT Master Plan 2030 were discussed.

The plan is designed to ensure that Guyana operates on the most efficient digital platform, spanning every sector and stakeholder.

According to Prime Minister Phillips, the government’s plan encompasses security and technology sectors and covers implementation, monitoring, and evaluation processes.

“It will address critical issues such as cybercrime, healthcare management, education delivery, and others. Additionally, the plan aims to identify weaknesses in our digital systems, increase accountability, introduce “smart policing,” and deploy cutting-edge security technologies to enhance online safety and fortify our nation’s cybersecurity,” he said.

The government, Phillips added, is committed to constructing the essential infrastructure and fostering a conducive environment for technology’s widespread adoption throughout Guyana.

He said that technology and by extension ICT remain driving forces for economic and social empowerment.

The government, as reported, is working to bridge the digital divide and disparities for all Guyanese.

“I urge each and every one of you to take proactive measures to enhance your online security- be it at a personal, business or policymaking level. Let us work together to build a more secure and resilient digital environment for our nation and the world,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

Meanwhile, GCCI’s Treasurer Orson Ferguson, said that technology is needed now more than ever before to help local businesses here in Guyana be competitive on the international landscape. So, as businesses here continue to expand, cybersecurity will have to be a main focus.

“Unless local businesses become more and more competitive, we are going to get eaten up by our global competitors,” Ferguson said, further emphasising the importance of protecting data in the digitization process.

GCCI, he said, aims to increase economic activity in Guyana by supporting local businesses in digitizing their operations to improve competitiveness.