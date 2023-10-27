News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Local hydroponics farm could support region’s food security efforts
President, Dr Irfaan Ali conducted a site visit to the hydroponics farm at NAREI where he received updates on the ongoing project (Office of the President photos)
President, Dr Irfaan Ali conducted a site visit to the hydroponics farm at NAREI where he received updates on the ongoing project (Office of the President photos)

set to supply high-valued crops, help reduce imports

WITH a regional goal of reducing the food-import bill of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) by 25 percent by 2025, Guyana has made significant strides to boost the production of various crops to do its part in this effort.

AS part of achieving this goal, a hydroponics project was recently launched by the National Agricultural and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
On Thursday afternoon, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, conducted a site visit to the farm where he received updates on the ongoing project.
During his walk-through of the facility, the Head of State was informed of the current capacity at the farm’s nursery, which has a capacity for 100,000 plants. As it is now, there are only 25,000 plants in the nursery which includes kale, lettuce and pak choi, among others.
When he enquired as to when the farm would meet the full capacity of 100,000 plants, he was informed that within two weeks that goal would be achieved.
Dr Ali said that a capacity of that scale if done in the traditional way would have taken up approximately 15 acres of land; however, with this way it’s being done on less land and there will be consistency in the produce.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali conducted a site visit to the hydroponics farm at NAREI where he received updates on the ongoing project (Office of the President photos)

It was revealed that in total there were 15 herbs being cultivated on the farm including mustard, basil, chai, thyme, and local and foreign varieties of pak choi.
The Head of State said that planting crops that are usually imported will replace the need for that import and further provide export for other countries.
“The intention of this facility is to build additional facilities like this one to meet the entire CARICOM needs for these crops and export from here,” he said, adding that the next phase includes introducing modern aquaculture tanks.
Further, youths who are part of the project said to the President that the farm is being run on a nutrient film technique which uses nutrient solutions to grow the plants without the need for fertilisers.

It was further disclosed that the environment is also one that is pest-free, as it is a controlled one which in turn means there is no need for the use of fungicides and pesticides on the crops.

Meanwhile, in early September, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha told members of the media that the high-value crops cultivated in the hydroponics system would be evaluated.
At that time, he noted that the first phase of the project a 2000-square-metre, cutting-edge system would be set up. The system comprises a cold room, packaging space, harvesting tools, irrigation controllers, a water recycling system and emergency water storage.

The project uses a three-phase hydroponics production system based on nutrient film techniques and soilless production systems, and was estimated to cost some US$15.750 million.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.