One-Guyana Basketball Premier League Three matches on today

THE action resumes today at the National Gymnasium Basketball Court from 17:00hrs when the One-Guyana Basketball Premier League shifts into round four with three highly anticipated matches.

In the first match, Cummings Lodge UG Trojans will match skills with Meadowbrook Nets. In the second match, which tips off at 19:00hrs, Plaisance Guardians will play North Ruimveldt Black Caimans.

The feature match will see Worthmanville Pacesetters playing the Guyana Defence Force.

During the league, teams from the Jaguar and Harpy Eagle Conferences will face each other twice within their respective groups.

The top four teams will progress to the playoffs, where the first-ranked team will compete against the fourth-ranked team, and the second-ranked team will take on the third-ranked team.

The victors of these playoff matches will move on to the Conference Finals, where they will engage in a best-of-three series to determine the finalists for the National Championship.

Participating teams in the Jaguar Conference include Stabroek Eagles, Leonora D-UP Rising Stars, Cummingsburg Bounty Colts, Lamaha Park/Springs Pepsi Sonics, Bagotstown/Prospect Kobras, Cummings Lodge, and UG Trojans. Meanwhile, the Harpy Eagle Conference features teams including Kitty/Campbellville Ravens, South Ruimveldt Ravens, Plaisance Guardians, Guyana Defence Force, Wortmanville/Werk-en-Rust Pacesetters, North Ruimveldt Caimans, and Kwakwani Untouchables.

The championship-winning team will receive a prize of $1 million, along with trophies, while the runners-up will be awarded $500,000 along with trophies. The successful execution of this tournament has been made possible through sponsorships from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, G-Boats Guyana, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Basketball Federation, and the Georgetown Basketball Federation.