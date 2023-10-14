Knock out rounds begin today

The Knockout phase of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Football tournament commences today with matches at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first game from 11:00hrs, Redeemer plays Kabakaburi.

At 12:00hrs, a double header between North Georgetown Primary and Potaro Primary is expected to take centre stage while St Johns plays St Stephens.

At 13:00hrs, F.E Pollard will play Den Amstel, along with an exhibition game.

Marian Academy and Collaco clash at 14:00hrs, along with the West Ruimveldt and Tucville clash.

St Pius and Friendship are slated to play at 15:00hrs, along with Enterprise Primary and St Gabriel’s Primary.