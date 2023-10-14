GFF announces Golden Jaguars squad for Puerto Rico match today

Forward Omari Glasgow and midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welch have been included in Guyana’s 23-man squad for the much-anticipated Concacaf Nations League Group Stage match against Puerto Rico at the St Kitts and Nevis Football Technical Centre (SKN), today.

Guyana must secure a victory to claim the top position in League B, Group D, which includes Antigua and Barbuda and the Bahamas. Currently, Puerto Rico holds the leading position with six points, determined by goal difference.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Senior Men’s National Team coaching staff is confident that the chosen squad possesses the necessary skills and abilities to overcome Puerto Rico.

The selected squad has three goalkeepers, ten defenders, six midfielders and four forwards.

Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts, Akel Clarke and Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

Defenders: Jeremy Garrett, Curtez Kellman, Jalen Jones, Reiss Greenidge, Colin Nelson, Leo Lovell, Raushan Ritch, Liam Gordon, Jonathan Grant and Amos Ramsay.

Midfielders: Daniel Wilson, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Darron Niles, Ryan Hackett and Elliot Bonds.

Forwards: Omari Glasgow, Kadel Daniels, Deon Moore and Kelsey Benjamin.

Crowd favourite and topscorer, Glasgow, has consistently proven himself as a valuable asset to the team, scoring four goals so far this season against Antigua and Barbuda and Bahamas.

The 19-year-old Chicago Fire Football Club player’s agility, speed and technical skills make him a formidable force on the field.

Bournemouth Football Club player, Moriah-Welch is back on the national team to bolster the midfield play.

Additionally, the defensive line-up has been strengthened with the inclusion of Reiss Greenidge from Maidstone United Football Club and Jonathan Grant from York United Football Club.

Both teams have demonstrated exceptional performances in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

The Golden Jaguars have made an impressive start, securing a resounding 5-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda on September 9, followed by a remarkable 3-2 triumph against the Bahamas in their first home game on September 12.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico in their inaugural participation in League B, has also shown their prowess on the field with a remarkable September 9 6-1 victory over the Bahamas, followed by an impressive 5-0 win against Antigua and Barbuda on September 12.