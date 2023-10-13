Dr. Jagdeo addresses APNU’s non-development claims

DISMISSING the repetitive assertions made by the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), has reaffirmed that Guyana is experiencing substantial advancements under his administration.

During a press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo addressed the widely circulated flyer by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which states: “PPP has no plan.”

“You name the sector and I’ll tell you what’s the plan,” the PPP General Secretary said as he addressed the tremendous growth in Guyana.

“Now I’m not going to go through the details of the flyer because much of it was useless and people are going to see through them but there’s some real outrageous claims made…And as the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party…I have to keep attention on these matters just so that people don’t start believe the garbage they are told,” he firmly stated.

Firstly, Dr. Jagdeo debunked the claim that the PPP has no developmental plans and maintained that the proof is in the pudding.

He then turned his attention to the health sector and the ongoing works that are aimed at modernising its infrastructure.

“We have redefined the minimum care we want to give to people across the country and we’re working on several components to deliver a better quality care,” he said.

Dr. Jagdeo underscored that six new regional hospitals will be constructed in various parts of the country.

The new facilities will be built at Anna Regina, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three; Diamond and Enmore, Region Four; Bath, Region Five, and Skeldon, Region Six.

Moreover, he depicted the dire condition of the healthcare sector that was left by the APNU+AFC government.

He stated that his government was required to dispose of expired drugs worth $10 billion, which were procured by the APNU+AFC administration.

Despite this, the General Secretary of the PPP proceeded to provide a comprehensive overview of the enhancements made to the health sector, including the advancements in hospital administration throughout the country.

“Nothing was there in 2020. We have not just conceptualised this but it’s all under implementation and then APNU has the audacity to talk that the government has no plans,” Dr. Jagdeo asserted.

BETTERMENT

In countering APNU’s assertion that citizens are experiencing inadequate or nonexistent water supply under the PPP/C government, Dr. Jagdeo outlined the initiatives that have been implemented to improve the sector.

The PPP General Secretary said: “If APNU was to just look at the documents that went to the parliament for funding, the new strategy is about 13 water treatment plants and also plants to remove more iron from the water…”

Due to these plans, he stated that this would have an impact on the thousands of Guyanese residing on the Coast.

Furthermore, Dr. Jagdeo discussed the suppression of the Amaila Falls project by the APNU+AFC coalition government during their time in power, as well as their inability to present a suitable alternative.

Speaking on how the PPP/C is tackling electricity woes, he said: “We are subsidising electricity, at this point in time. We had a massive shift from private generation over to the public sector.”

With the massive infrastructural projects ongoing, Dr. Jagdeo said that it forms part of the PPP’s master plan.

He remarked: “So I don’t need to go back but I need to remind people of this because sometimes they get seduced by this nonsense that APNU talks about”

Adding: “They’re in a mode now where they’re trying to rewrite their own history, a history of failure and no achievement…”

After expounding on the number of projects that are being executed in almost all of the traditional sectors, Dr. Jagdeo said: “It is a far cry from the days of APNU,” while explaining that job creation and measures are now set in place to enhance the traditional sectors like mining.

“In every one of these areas, you have seen major changes,” Dr. Jagdeo firmly said.