Public Works Minister urges stronger enforcement of road regulations amid economic boom

Traffic Chief highlights alarming statistics, initiatives

AS Guyana’s economy experiences unprecedented growth, there is a growing concern about the surge in vehicular traffic on the nation’s roadways. While increased traffic is expected, road safety remains paramount, and motorists are encouraged to uphold the “5 Cs” of driving: care, caution, consideration, common sense, and courtesy.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, addressed the escalating speeding and accident rates on the roads, emphasising the existence of laws and subsidiary regulations in place to address non-compliance.

He highlighted the need for stronger enforcement, given Guyana’s status as the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Minister Edghill expressed the necessity to amend and reinforce existing regulations to suit the evolving landscape.

Acknowledging the commendable efforts by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to maintain law and order on the roadways, Minister Edghill underscored their responsibility to ensure that both pedestrians and drivers adhere to traffic laws.

He cited speeding as a common violation and reminded the public that speed limits change in specific zones, especially near schools, to ensure pedestrian safety. The GPF, under the Road Traffic Act, bears the responsibility of enforcing these laws.

Minister Edghill stressed that the current situation should not be underestimated due to the rapid economic growth. The surge in economic activity has intensified longstanding issues related to speeding and the presence of trucks on the roads. He explained that what was once a minor concern has ballooned into a substantial problem, particularly with over 1,000 trucks on the roads daily.

The Ministry of Public Works reported between 2,000 to 2,500 trucks traversing the East Bank Corridor daily, leading to traffic congestion and early work hours. Minister Edghill noted that many truck drivers now receive payment per trip, adopting a culture where meeting targets is paramount. He likened this behavior to the practices of minibus and taxi operators.

The Minister expressed concern about the trauma experienced by drivers on the road, particularly female drivers, due to speeding trucks. He called for a return to compassion and understanding, urging road users to look out for each other and adhere to the laws.

Minister Edghill also announced measures to address cargo handling by trucks, such as securing cargo to prevent debris from falling onto roadways.

The Minister made it clear that voluntary compliance and moral persuasion had been attempted but had not been entirely successful, necessitating stricter enforcement of the law.

Regarding regulatory changes, Minister Edghill’s government is planning to review weight limits for trucks and specify which roads heavy-duty vehicles can use. Additionally, regulations for community roads will be put in place to match their construction standards.

Minister Edghill’s emphasises the importance of aligning economic growth with road safety measures and stricter law enforcement to ensure the well-being of all road users.

Additionally, when contacted by this publication, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, shed light on key observations related to traffic cases and shared significant public education programmes and partnership efforts aimed at improving road safety across administrative regions in Guyana.

Statistics from January 1st to October 8th, 2023 revealed 116 accidents with 138 deaths.

However, most notably in the month of September, 2023, traffic cases in regions ‘4 A’ (Georgetown), ‘4 B’ (East Bank Demerara), and ‘4 C’ (East Coast Demerara) collectively accounted for 4,488 cases.

He noted that a total of 2,620 individuals faced charges for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and speeding.

“Holidays witnessed a surge in speeding cases, with Eid recording 240 violations. These offences occurred despite visible traffic patrols and radar guns,” the Traffic Chief noted.

In an effort to promote road safety and awareness, the Traffic Chief underscored that a series of public education programmes have been implemented, including: Lecture to Drivers; Lecture to Schools; Empowerment sessions at Bars/Restaurants; Radio Messages; Flyer distribution and bumper sticker exercises and Road Safety Council Engagement.

Further, it was noted that local entertainers and disk jockeys contribute to daily safety messages and tips.