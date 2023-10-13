International accreditation opportunity unveiled for Guyana’s small businesses.

GNBS launches 901 certification programme

SMALL businesses and medium-sized enterprises in Guyana now have the opportunity to gain international accreditation through the 901 Quality Management System launched by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

The certification program which will provide businesses with quality training to achieve international accreditation was launched at GNBS’s fourth edition of the National Quality Awards, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

Al Fraser, the acting Executive Director of GNBS, in brief remarks, disclosed that the bureau, over the years, has seen an increasing number of participants in its annual quality awards, which he said indicates an interest by businesses to comply with quality standards.

“The GNBS believes that this surge in participation is a testament that businesses in Guyana are increasingly understanding the importance of quality and striving to be leaders in the application of quality management principles.”

The certification program is similar to the acclaimed ISO 9001:2015 standard certification.

ISO 9001:2015 is a worldwide standard that sets requirements for a strong Quality Management System. It details specific processes, procedures and activities that organisations must create, implement, maintain and improve in order to successfully manage making products or delivering services.

Fraser further revealed that GNBS has been receiving support from the Caribbean community’s CARICOM Regional Organisation Standards and Quality (CROSQ).

The two agencies have partnered to improve the quality of services offered in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Cameron Baird, said a total of 105 companies applied to be part of National Quality Awards of which 62 were deemed eligible.

“Standards provide a foundation upon which businesses can thrive, innovate, and compete globally. There are cornerstones in quality and safety in our increasingly interconnected world; they serve as a common language that businesses consumers, and regulators can rely on to ensure that products and services meet global expectations.”

Baird pointed out that Guyana is currently going through a transformation, and businesses and services must keep evolving to meet standards.

“We are transitioning from a developing to a developed country, while major infrastructural development, health transportation, and sport are key markers of a country’s development status. This paradigm shift also requires us resetting our minds as citizens and the way we were accustomed to doing things. It means that ad hoc approaches would have to be replaced with consistent and structured operational systems. This new Guyana demands greater accountability and predictability in all sectors,” Baird said.

Eighteen companies received National Quality Awards. Some of the top awardees were Sterling Products Limited, which received the top award for continuous improvement manufacturing; Massy Distribution received the top award for exemplary service; and Guyana Shore Base Inc. received a top award for its performance in occupational Health and Safety in manufacturing and service.

Several other entities received awards for their quality standards in Agro-processing, Occupational Health and Safety and continuous improvement in small business services.