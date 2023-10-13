Toddler found dead in Kamarang River

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Paruima Village, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), as a one-year-old toddler named Romeil Delgado went missing Wednesday during a family outing at Top Side Paruima Falls. Tragically, his lifeless body was discovered later that evening in the Kamarang River.

The search for the young child came to a devastating conclusion at approximately 23:50 hrs on Wednesday night when Brian Chambers, a 51-year-old farmer and member of the Paruima Community Policing Group, found the lifeless body of little Romeil Delgado in the river.

Nurse Verlina Conrado, who examined the toddler’s body, noted a distressing detail: A piece of the child’s penis appeared to be missing, suggesting a possible encounter with a crab or fish. No other signs of violence were apparent. The body now rests at the Paruima Health Post, awaiting a post-mortem examination to shed more light on the tragic incident.

The distraught mother, 21-year-old Yasmin Delgado, provided an account of the harrowing events. Around 13:40 hrs on that fateful day, Yasmin, accompanied by her 22-year-old boyfriend and 26-year-old brother, headed to the Kamarang River to enjoy a family outing. With them were five young children, including Romeil Delgado.

Upon their arrival at the riverbank, Yasmin entrusted her brother with watching over Romeil as she briefly moved about 50 feet away to check on her two-year-old daughter, who was resting in a hammock. Tragically, upon her return to the riverside just five minutes later, she discovered her son was missing.

Yasmin, deeply concerned, immediately questioned her brother and boyfriend about Romeil’s whereabouts, but both had no knowledge of his location. Panic set in, and neighbors rallied to aid in the search, scouring the surrounding area in a desperate attempt to locate the toddler.

The situation took a more severe turn when the family contacted the police on Wednesday at around 18:20 hours, marking the official commencement of the investigation into this heart-wrenching tragedy.