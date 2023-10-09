‘Rafeek & Moore’, Bertling Logistics in joint venture to service O&G sector

RAFEEK & Moore Customs Brokerage Firm, a 100 per cent owned and operated Guyanese company, has expanded its services by forming a joint venture with Bertling Logistics to meet the needs and demands of the growing economy.



According to a press release, the customs brokerage firm is managed by Amanda Rafeek and Colin Moore, who are both licensed customs house brokers and tax consultants. “They are a strong team with over 52 years combined experiences in the industry,” it added.

Bertling was founded in Germany more than 158 years ago and has since developed from a local chartering and ship-owning business to a globally recognised logistics and shipping company offering complex project freight forwarding, GFF and resupply transport solutions, as well as worldwide leading ship-owning, chartering and brokerage services to its global clients.

According to the press release, the joint venture is ideally positioned to provide end-to-end turnkey logistics, customs brokerage, warehousing and shipping services to the energy, mining and construction, infrastructure, renewables, and petrochemical industry.

“Clients will have access to state-of-the art transport management tools, real-time tracking/tracing, reporting and overall digitalization solutions to build sustainable, highly visible and efficiently run supply-chains for transports and projects of any scale,” it said.

Colin Moore, Rafeek & Moore’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated that his company has been providing customs brokerage services for over a decade, adhering to the Customs Laws of Guyana and satisfying local and international clients.

This collaboration, as encouraged by the Government of Guyana for local companies to expand their resources, will now satisfy the oil and gas sector, but, more importantly, it epitomizes the true essence of what the Local Content Act represents by bringing together a 100 per cent homogenized Guyanese company, owned, licensed and operated by Colin and Amanda with Bertling Logistics, an internationally renowned partner in the area of International Logistics, the release added.