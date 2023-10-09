Books authored by President Ali donated to Qatar National Library

IN a simple ceremony, Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraaz Ahmad Shadood presented two books authored by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library.



Ambassador Shadood indicated that the two books: “From Crisis to Opportunity” and “Post Covid-19, Ukraine-Russia , Ticking Time Bomb for CARICOM” speaks to two global issues facing the world.

Given the paucity of literature from small states on these issues, President Dr. Ali’s work brings a fresh perspective to the discussion and offers innovative solutions. (DPI)