News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Books authored by President Ali donated to Qatar National Library
Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library displays the two books as Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, looks on
Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library displays the two books as Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, looks on

IN a simple ceremony, Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Safraaz Ahmad Shadood presented two books authored by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library.

Ambassador Shadood indicated that the two books: “From Crisis to Opportunity” and “Post Covid-19, Ukraine-Russia , Ticking Time Bomb for CARICOM” speaks to two global issues facing the world.
Given the paucity of literature from small states on these issues, President Dr. Ali’s work brings a fresh perspective to the discussion and offers innovative solutions. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.