Hinterland road construction, upgrades to exceed $4B
Improved connectivity, transportation, and socio-economic benefits are coming to the hinterland regions through road construction or rehabilitation
IMPROVED connectivity, transportation, and socio-economic benefits are coming to the hinterland regions through road construction or rehabilitation in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

IMPROVED connectivity, transportation, and socio-economic benefits are coming to the hinterland regions through road construction or rehabilitation in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.
The government is inviting sealed bids for the project, which is divided into about 32 lots and is being overseen by the Ministry of Public Works.
Over $305 million will fund upgrade works on the roads from Kwebanna to Kumaka in Region One, as well as the main access road in San Jose. Other works valued collectively at over $1.5 billion are expected in Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge, Wauna, and Rincon.

For Region Seven, more than $932 million has been set aside for works in Bartica, Dagg Point, Kaburi, and Issano.
Approximately $689 million will facilitate works in Mahdia, Princeville, Tiger Hill, Muruwa, Konawaruk, and from Stone Hill to Konawaruk Junction, in Region Eight.
Works in Lethem, Region Nine, are expected to cost some $339.1 million with rehabilitation works to be done on Beverly Hills Drive, as well as the internal roads at Cenotaph Boulevard.
In St Ignatius, South and Deep South, North Rupununi, and the South Pakaraimas, rehabilitation works are estimated to amount to over $746 million.
Additionally, bids are invited for the construction of farm access roads in Region Three, including the construction of the Parika to Goshen alignment, which is divided into two lots. For these works, a collective $500 million is estimated.

According to the invitation for bids advertised, qualification requirements include but are not limited to: bidders registered in Guyana must submit valid Certificates of Compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Bids will be opened on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Ministry of Finance’s National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, on Main and Urquhart Streets.

