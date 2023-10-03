Sod turned for $178M Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court

A NEW magistrate’s court is being built in Anna Regina to make justice more accessible to residents of the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.

Satar Mohamed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies was awarded the $178.2M contract for the courthouse construction.

The consultant for the project is Kalyan Tiwari Director of Kalitech Inc. Engineering Design and Supervision Consultants.

The sod was turned on Monday by a group comprising Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, Chancellor of Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings, Chief Justice Roxane George, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, Magistrates Faith Mc Gusty and Esther Sam, and Mayor of Anna Regina Devin Mohan.

The building will have a court room, magistrate chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, restrooms, and parking. The project is slated to be done in 12 months.

During the sod-turning ceremony, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, expressed that the construction of the building is a sign of the government’s dedication to providing resources to the judiciary and ensuring access to justice. According to him, the new building will enable the judicial system in the region to provide efficient and lawful justice.

He noted that these are all part of the transformational changes taking place, not only in the administration of justice in Region Two, but part of the general transformation in almost every area of endeavour in the region

According to him, the new building will be a complement to the existing Suddie and Charity magistrate’s court upon completion.

“Historically the old magistrate court at Anna Regina was cradled in the police building since before Independence and for the first time there will be a disengagement and you will have a separate edifice that will accommodate the court,” Nandlall said.

MORE SITTINGS

The new edifices and residential quarters, as he mentioned, hold the promise of increasing the seating capacity in the region. According to the attorney general, the deeds and commercial registry will be housed in a new building that is currently under construction. To house the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) staff, a building was also constructed.

The Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, expressed her appreciation to all the stakeholders who made the project possible. The new court, according to Chancellor Cummings, would remove barriers to justice and provide greater access to the people of Region Two. Chancellor Cummings revealed that the current location of the magistrate court is the building that has been occupied by the police for years. Chancellor Cummings expressed gratitude to the Guyana Police Force for hosting the magistrates for many years.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George said that the building, when completed, will ensure that services are provided. Justice George said the building will allow the staff to be in comfort to better serve the people of Region Two.

The project was considered transformational by Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva. De Silva expressed her satisfaction with the construction that will make justice more accessible. The construction, she said, would be a great relief to those in the region seeking justice.