Guyana, Brazil discuss Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, bilateral relations

GUYANA’S Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Hilton Todd met with his Brazilian counterpart His Excellency Mauro Vieira to provide an update on recent developments regarding the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

During the meeting, Minister Todd reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to a peaceful resolution of the border controversy, in strict accordance with international law.

He emphasised that the current process at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) represents a mutually agreed mechanism for achieving a peaceful, just, binding, and permanent settlement of the longstanding dispute concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, and the course of the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

His Excellency Mauro Vieira expressed Brazil’s strong support for the ongoing ICJ process as the means to resolve the dispute over the 1899 Arbitral Award. He emphasised Brazil’s dedication to the peaceful settlement of international boundaries, and its profound respect for the ICJ. Brazil eagerly awaits the final verdict of the Court, viewing it as the most appropriate solution, fully aligned with international law, especially considering the matter was referred by the Secretary- General of the United Nations.

Minister Todd highlighted the stance articulated by His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, asserting Guyana’s irrevocable commitment to the ICJ settlement process. He also affirmed Guyana’s willingness to engage in discussions with Venezuela on any subject of mutual interest, apart from the controversy surrounding the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Furthermore, Minister Todd dispelled any false narratives propagated by Venezuela, firmly asserting that there are no intentions, whether by Guyana or any other State, to establish a military base within Guyana’s territory.

Minister Vieira stressed the paramount importance of peaceful coexistence among countries in the region, recognising that regional integration can only advance through harmonious relationships.

In addition to discussing the progress on the border controversy, the two Foreign Ministers explored ideas to further enhance bilateral relations between Guyana and Brazil, as well as opportunities for collaboration on the multilateral stage.