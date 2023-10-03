Entrepreneur to invest $70M in producing prefab, precast materials

DUE to the growth of Guyana’s developing oil and gas industry, Mechanical Engineer, Harrinarine Ramlall M.SC., is planning to build and manage a GY$70M facility for the production of precast concrete fence panels, columns, footing, and prefabricated corrugated metal buildings.

A project summary for the establishment of the facility at Lot 5 “E” Content, East Coast Demerara (ECD) called CITI Enterprise, was recently submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review.

The project summary stated that project commencement is forecasted for the late fiscal year 2023 and a conservative annual estimated revenue of $100,000,000 is projected. Initial employment is also planned for 12 persons with himself, one office clerk, one civil engineer, four semi-skilled factory technicians, and five labourers or operators.

The summary also outlined that Guyana has recently discovered significant offshore oil reserves, estimated to be worth over 8 billion barrels which will lead to an economic boom in the medium to long term, with opportunities arising in 2020 and beyond for Guyanese businesses to profit from the development of the energy sector.

“Guyana, a rapidly developing nation, has tremendous building and rebuilding infrastructural works to be done with limited or diminished local capacity and expertise. This industry is still, at best, a niche market in Guyana’s economy currently. The shortage of locally skilled workforce, coupled with the rapid increase in demand for various building products, is a recipe for instant success for precast and prefabricated building products to quickly respond to such demand,” Ramlall stated.

He related in his project summary that precast concrete and prefabricated steel buildings are structurally and financially dependent and make a very strong case to be a producer, manufacturer, and supplier of product lines from both profitability and logistics perspectives.

He added that infrastructural and capital works directly and indirectly related to oil and gas alone require foreign and international intervention due to a lack of local capacity and expertise in almost all sectors.

Due to the expected increase in demand for various precast prestressed concrete and prefabricated building products, the summary highlighted that this is an ideal opportunity right now for CITI Enterprise.

The company would aim to make high-quality and modern building products and materials accessible and affordable to all Guyanese across all sectors.

Products and service lines to be available upon completion of the facility are precast concrete, precast concrete panels for partition walls, fences, boundaries, and utility walls; precast concrete columns for partition walls, fences, boundaries, and utility walls; precast concrete footing for partition walls, fence, boundary, and utility walls.

The facility will also produce fence, boundary, utility wall panel, column delivery and installation services; prefabricated corrugated steel buildings, prefabricated corrugated metal buildings of various shapes and sizes for all applications as well as on-site prefabricated arch structures, metal structures, building, delivery and installation fence.

There will also be boundary or utility wall delivery and installation, delivery and installation of purchased fence material and products; corrugated metal building deliveries and installation; metal buildings will be designed, prefabricated on site, and delivered and installed at customers’ locations.