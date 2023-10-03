PPP/C gov’t continues to be agile, adaptable political force

THE People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government continues to be an agile and adaptable political force, adapting to changing realities so as to remain relevant to changing times

This is according to the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, who made these remarks during the Dr Randy Persaud Show aired on the National Communications Network on Sunday.

The minister noted that successive PPP/C governments have proven their track records of restoring fiscal solvency and achieving fiscal sustainability while maintaining, protecting and merging same.

The prudent, transparent and accountable management of the fiscal resources of the state has not changed over the years.

“We exist for the purpose of working towards improving the lives of our countrymen and fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters. Those core objectives have not changed, they were then when we came into government in 1992 and we were a heavily indebted poor country,” he said.

The Finance Minister noted that these core objectives remained over time as they were able to achieve debt sustainability and fiscal sustainability in the pre-oil era, even as he noted that these objectives continue to inform all that the government does.

He added, “Our fiscal situation is completely and dramatically different [now]. Some of the policy choices and alternatives that we have before us now, we did not have then, we are able to do things considerably more quickly now than we were able to do then.”

Added to this, he remarked that with a large and rapidly growing resource economy, new challenges and threats are present and emerging which did not exist in the past. These he noted have to be carefully managed as well.

Against this backdrop, he said that while the context has changed and the world has changed, the PPP/C remains steadfast to its core objectives.

As such, he expressed, “The People’s Progressive Party continues to be an agile and adaptable political force, adapting to changing global realities; adapting to changing global realities [and] adapting to changing domestic circumstances and realities to ensure that we and what we do remain relevant and suitable to the circumstances of today and indeed the circumstances of tomorrow.”