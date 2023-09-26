Young author releases Poetry Collection, ‘Life after YOU’

“Life after YOU,” a debut poetry collection by 22-year-old author Tashani Datta, was released last Thursday and aims to relate to those going through comparable life and love struggles.

This compilation of 100 poems and 100 prose pieces offers readers insight into the heartfelt emotions experienced during the aftermath of heartbreak and the potentially life-changing experience of choosing oneself.

Datta, who has been writing since childhood, related in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle that her writing has always served as a therapeutic outlet during challenging times.

“It was my way of coping. It was my way of dealing with my grief, with the hurt, the pain, everything,” she shared.

The themes of her poems centre on perseverance, love, and courage. One of her favourite poems, “Note to myself,” is a raw apology to oneself for enduring situations one knew were detrimental.



She emphasized that the poem also aims to inspire others not to remain in unhealthy circumstances.

“There’s a chance for you to move on, a chance for you to be happy,” she said.

Another piece, “Who I see versus who you are,” addresses the proneness of projecting one’s desires onto others. Through this poem, Datta encourages readers to embrace people for who they truly are, rather than trying to make them something they are not.

The young author said that she began work on her book in February 2023, where she would write about two to three poems every day, adding that the words would just come to her and she would have little to no difficulty conveying her thoughts into poetry.

She explained: “I’ve learned to express myself more in depth and reach out to people. I think my choice of words now are better. I get to explain myself a little better than I used to before.”

The author’s style in “Life after YOU” reflects her intention to help readers understand their emotions and make decisions that will empower them.

“You don’t have to stay there just because you love somebody,” she related.

Through a local publisher, Sarika Prasad of Inkstain Media & Publishing, Datta successfully published her book, although they faced challenges along the way, in terms of time.

She plans to host a book-signing event in November to celebrate her book’s release.

Aside from writing, Datta also plays the full-time role of a senior rig administrator and has her own makeup business.

Advising other aspiring authors, she said: “Go ahead and have faith in yourself.”

She has already seen the positive impact of her work, as some readers have expressed their deep resonance with her poetry.

Shortly, Datta has plans to further her writing journey with the publishing of a similar poetry compilation book, “The only exception,” which is set to be released on June 25, 2024.

Datta also aspires to broaden her scope by venturing into writing stories.