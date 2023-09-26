Ramada Princess Hotel closed until further notice after fire

THE Ramada Princess Hotel is closed until further notice owing to the extensive damage caused by a fire which broke out in a room on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the fourth floor in room 431 of the six-storey building, which houses 194 rooms and a casino.

According to a statement from the Fire Service, at the time of the fire, the hotel had 293 adults and four children registered as guests, most of whom were in Guyana for the Cricket Carnival and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches.

“Smoke was observed emanating from the eastern side of the building which triggered the fire alarm and sprinkler systems… The Fire Department was called and informed of the fire at 22:47 hrs,” the statement said.

The first truck arrived at 22:54hrs, and under the command of Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, 28 firefighting personnel successfully evacuated all hotel guests and promptly contained the blaze.

Emergency Medical Technicians transported one guest to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment for smoke inhalation, and no serious injuries or casualties were reported.

Firefighting operations concluded at 03:10hrs on Sunday, with significant damage in the room of origin and adjacent rooms (433 and 435). Firefighters employed two lines working from water carrier #14, water tender #116, HP #2, and an open-water source to extinguish the fire.

The management of the hotel, in a statement, said that they are currently working with the authorities to organize a plan to deal with issues that their guests face at this time.

“We appreciate your patience and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused during this difficult time. We regret to inform the public that the Ramada Princess Hotel will be closed, until further notice, due to the extensive damage suffered,” management said.

The hotel also expressed its gratitude to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; acting Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken and other officials, who were at the scene and rendered their support.

Special thanks were extended to the Guyana Fire Service for their prompt response and herculean effort in saving the hotel, and the Guyana Police Force for all of their organised efforts in assisting and evacuating guests and staff from the building.