OAS condemns Venezuela’s encroachment on Guyana’s sovereignty

THE Organisation of American States (OAS) on Saturday issued a statement condemning Venezuela for encroaching on Guyana’s “sovereignty and territorial rights through intimidatory and unfounded statements”.

Following recent threatening statements emanating from Venezuela, the OAS called on the Spanish-speaking country to resolve the border controversy in accordance with international law and peace. The OAS also reiterated its unwavering support of Guyana’s sovereign right to execute its franchise on its established and appurtenant maritime area.

The following is a statement issued by the OAS on the matter:



“On September 21, 2023, the regime of Venezuela’s “National Assembly” unanimously agreed to call a National Public Consultation “so that the people strengthen the defense” and “the inalienable rights of Venezuela” over the territorial dispute with Guyana. We condemn this improper use of a referendum because it is illegal according to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and because similar misuses of this instrument have served as a pretext in the recent past to try to justify the worst actions between States, including the crime of aggression.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) reiterates that Venezuela and Guyana share the responsibility of resolving their dispute in the spirit of good neighbourliness, and in accordance with international law and the Geneva Agreement to seek peaceful solutions to the territorial dispute.

“Furthermore, the OAS General Secretariat continues to support the Co-operative Republic of Guyana’s sovereign right to practise its franchise on its established and appurtenant maritime area, in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations.

“The OAS General Secretariat objects to Venezuela’s encroachment on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial rights through intimidatory and unfounded statements that fail to respect international conventions and the 1899 Arbitral Award, for which the latter is presently under judicial review at the International Court of Justice.”