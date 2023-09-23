‘Reshape the global dialogue’

– President Ali urges African, Caribbean leaders

– says leaders must speak of their innovation and potential at int’l platforms

By Naomi Parris

RESHAPING global discussions is within the capacity of leaders from developing nations, but they need to reposition themselves on international platforms first.

This was contended by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, during an address at the International Forum on African Caribbean Leaders in Manhattan, New York.

“Every time we speak, we speak about the challenges we face, we speak about the disadvantages taken and continue to be taken against our system but we don’t speak about what we are doing…our innovation. We do not speak about our potential. We don’t speak about what we could offer in bringing solutions to the table and we have to flip that narrative,” Dr. Ali told the gathering.

He stated that leaders must develop a self-respecting perspective to alter the typical perception of the developing world.

“We have seen the narrative around the world when they speak about Africa and us in the developing world. There are some things that you know really get me angry because sometimes when you listen to the developed world, they believe we have no capacity to manage.”

“Our leadership must reposition itself to ensure that we can lead the best examples of democracy. We can lead the best examples of the rule of law. We can lead the new era in a world 2030 and beyond where we create a competitive environment that will have sustainable societies that are resilient, strong, addressing all the issues,” he added.

Dr. Ali further highlighted several discrepancies within the global community, placing much emphasis on climate change.

“Today the countries who contributed least to climate change are told the story that you have to keep the resources but we believe that we can find a balanced solution,” he said.

He affirmed that leaders have the potential to contribute to solution-oriented conversations and strategies on the global front.

“We have to drive this new conversation… This is our chance to reshape global dialogue. This is our chance to reshape the global narrative.”

He stated that countries like Guyana are being disproportionately affected by climate change even though they are not responsible for it.

He contended that these states should not be the only ones to carry the burden.

Dr. Ali spent several days in New York, where he attended several high-level forums at the 78th United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

During his address at the General Assembly, the Guyanese Head of State delivered a searing address on climate change.

He maintained that while the issue of climate change has been acknowledged, countries like Guyana continue to bear the brunt of the phenomena despite not contributing to the crisis.

Previously, several commitments, including a pledge of US$100 billion per year, were made by developed countries to support climate change efforts. These commitments have not yet been fulfilled.

At that forum, Dr. Ali questioned: “How much longer must developing countries wait for these commitments to be fully delivered?”

Similarly, at the African and Caribbean leaders’ event, he stressed the importance of international financing to support the developing world in the climate crisis fight.

Dr. Ali believes with a lack of financing the current global climate change targets are unrealistic.

President Ali was later honoured by the African Leadership Organisation for his advocacy, globally, on behalf of the developing world.