UGSS launches website for official use by UG students

THE University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS) last Wednesday officially launched its website in keeping with a promise by its president, Shaquawn Gill.

He committed to creating a student complaints operating system that would allow students to document their complaints to the UGSS in a formal way.

This is the first time this is being done through a technological mechanism. There is a student complaints section on the website that allows students to provide their name, email address, faculty and complaint.

Gill explained that once this is done, students will receive an email stating that their complaint has been documented, along with additional warning that if within three days a response or update is not received, numbers for each faculty representative is presented, along with the numbers of other executive members, including the president and vice-president.

This was done to promote accountability among the student representatives. The Student Society President remarked that this website is here to stay as future student representatives will be able to benefit from it.

“This is not a website that is going to last for a few months, till our term ends then disappears. But every single council here after, will benefit from this initiative. Every single student here after, will benefit from this initiative.”

This new development in the world of UG students is a monumental one, and is a key symbol of modern-day university in this everchanging world. It was only on September 2, that the UGSS in collaboration with GTT, launched the GTT-UG student plan initiative.

Gill also addressed the issues international students face when coming to Guyana for studies. And the website provides a mechanism for them, According to him, the UGSS has recognised that the international students who come to Guyana have limited access to resources and many of them are unaware of where to find a supermarket, or where the nearest laundromats are.

To make this easier on them, on the website’s student life section, the UGSS has highlighted several of these services. There is also a blog section, which will provide students with information on how to study in an effective manner, how to rest and how to exercise. The blogs, he said, will be done by Communications Studies students, who will be able to perfect their skills and craft and to create a repertoire for themselves as Communications students, journalists or potential journalists.

The UGSS was able to fully fund the website through the payments of student society fees by students. Information on clubs, along with their social media handles are also provided on the website. Student visa information, the academic calendar, the GTT /UG Student Plan, and a Turkeyene campus map can all be accessed on the website as well.

The UGSS website is being run by the Cyber Security Club at the University.