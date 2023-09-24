News Archives
Ambitious Arawak youth organises team to provide indigenous services
Calvin Roberts (stooping) with his team
PASSIONATE about his indigenous culture and heritage, Calvin Roberts, an Arawak youth with roots in the Pomeroon now residing on the West Coast Demerara, has launched a new service to aid his fellow Amerindian brothers and sisters to showcase their talents.

Roberts, a young go-getter with a passion for his indigenous roots, recently assembled a team of young creatives, including poets and dancers, to organise events.
The individuals on the team, all indigenous, from various villages across the country, are all set to be hired to organise and plan the cultural activities of any organization that may require their services.

The team was recently hired by the Ministry of Health to organise the ministry's annual heritage extravaganza

Just a few days ago, the team, made up of about 25 persons, was hired by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to organise the ministry’s annual heritage extravaganza.
Roberts, Director, Coordinator, and owner of Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine, was ecstatic to plan an event held in the Ministry of Health compound, attended by subject Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.

Offering a full package that includes indigenous food and drink, he told this publication how his team was able to organize everything, including emceeing the event, providing cultural items and hosting a fashion show.

Soon, Calvin and his team will be performing at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. “It’s about creating a platform for indigenous talent and culture that we are trying to sustain,” Calvin sustained.

Calvin wants to create a platform for indigenous youths to showcase their talent and culture

“I always believe in helping others and this is another avenue to provide a platform for my indigenous brothers and sisters; bringing them out and giving them exposure,” he continued.
As a young Indigenous entrepreneur, he wants to encourage his fellow indigenous brothers and sisters to be proud of their heritage, culture and identity. In a previous interview, he had pointed out how this makes it much easier for them to share with the world, whether it be through a dance, a poem, a song or even through Indigenous cuisine.

Calvin explained that one must love and appreciate his being and identity or it will be difficult for someone else to do so. He also urges other indigenous youths never to let anyone limit their potential. “We are educated, we have ambition and potential like any other ethnic group.”

