ANSA McAL Group invests US$12.5M in growing construction industry

launches ANSA Building Solutions, to train Guyanese

ANSA McAL Group of Companies, on Tuesday, officially launched ANSA Building Solutions (ABS) to support the expanding construction sector of Guyana.

According to Christian Llanos ANSA McAL Construction Sector Head, the company has plans to invest some US$12.5 million in the development of services in Guyana.

“$12.5 million overall is what has been spent and what is going to be spent,” he explained.

Llanos noted that so far, they have built out two colour shops which offer a variety of paint colours, a warehouse and within the next 12 months, they intend to construct a block making factory.

The company also plans to invest some US$250,000 in training to take Guyanese to Trinidad and Tobago, so that they learn the necessary skills to service and repair machinery.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, described the launch as an event which signals the direction of Guyana’s future.

He said that ANSA McAL, a company which has been in Guyana for a number of years, continues to diversify its footprint into various fields, and is now seizing the opportunity to open business in Guyana’s growing construction sector.

Minister Edghill encouraged other companies within the private sector to follow in their footsteps, emphasising that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for investments.

He noted that ANSA McAL was present in the country before the oil and gas sector began its growth, and they saw the available opportunities that existed in Guyana and became a household name.

Further, the Public Works Minister noted that given the development ongoing in the country, they have to find solutions to complete the construction of houses at a faster rate.

“You have to be able to develop prefabricated concrete…and a changing pattern, where we are not just building an upstairs and downstairs but we going to 13, 14, 15 storeys,” he said.

He also noted that there have to be structural engineers, persons to help ensure the soundness of foundations which facilitate the height in an environment of Guyana’s peculiarities, such as being below sea level.

“We need partners, businesses that are bold enough to show confidence in our approach to make the necessary investments to partner with us to get there,” he said.

He urged ANSA McAL to continue making investments and to be a model for other companies in the private sector.

Minister Edghill related that quite recently, the country did not enough aggregate, blocks for housing, and labour. He said they have to use their strengths to build partnerships, encouraging people to do more in the construction sector.

Komal Singh, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), said that with the rapid transformation taking place in Guyana as a result of the oil and gas sector, they have seen tremendous opportunity open up in the various sectors.

He applauded ANSA McAL’s initiative to launching another company to continue to work and develop with Guyana.

“In our economy, we are growing right now at a rapid pace. From the PSC, will continue to support you and will continue to ensure that the investments they are making into Guyana, sees real rewards arising out of it,” he noted.